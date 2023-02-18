Who's Playing

Pittsburgh @ Virginia Tech

Current Records: Pittsburgh 19-7; Virginia Tech 15-11

What to Know

The Pittsburgh Panthers are 2-7 against the Virginia Tech Hokies since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Saturday. Pitt and Virginia Tech will face off in an ACC battle at 5 p.m. ET at Cassell Coliseum. The Panthers should still be riding high after a victory, while Virginia Tech will be looking to get back in the win column.

Pitt didn't have too much trouble with the Boston College Eagles at home on Tuesday as they won 77-58. Pitt got double-digit scores from five players: forward Blake Hinson (21), guard Greg Elliott (14), guard Nelly Cummings (11), guard Jamarius Burton (10), and center Federiko Federiko (10). Federiko Federiko has also now had at least three blocks in his past five games.

Meanwhile, the Hokies came up short against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Wednesday, falling 77-70. Forward Justyn Mutts put forth a good effort for the losing side as he almost dropped a triple-double on 17 points, 11 rebounds, and nine dimes.

The Panthers are expected to lose this next one by 5. They are currently five-for-five against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Virginia Tech's loss took them down to 15-11 while Pittsburgh's win pulled them up to 19-7. On Tuesday Pitt relied heavily on Blake Hinson, who shot 6-for-11 from beyond the arc and finished with 21 points and seven boards. It will be up to Virginia Tech's defense to limit his damage.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Cassell Coliseum -- Blacksburg, Virginia

Cassell Coliseum -- Blacksburg, Virginia TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $85.00

Odds

The Hokies are a 5-point favorite against the Panthers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Virginia Tech have won seven out of their last nine games against Pittsburgh.