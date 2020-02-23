WATCH: Georgia knocks off Vanderbilt with long 3-pointer at buzzer after wild final sequence
It's hard to imagine a more frenzied ending than the one that lifted Georgia past Vanderbilt
Georgia Tyree Crump emerged from a mad scramble for the basketball following a missed free throw by Vanderbilt with three seconds left, took two dribbles as he crossed the halfcourt line and then let it fly as time expired with his Bulldogs trailing by a single point. It had been nearly 12 minutes since Georgia last led, but that changed as the buzzer sounded. Crump's final heave went in and lifted the Bulldogs to an 80-78 victory Saturday over the Commodores at Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee, on Saturday, giving Georgia its first back-to-back conference victories in two years.
The loss was especially cruel for Vanderbilt (9-18, 1-13 SEC), which led 67-58 with 6:38 remaining. But Crump scored all eight of his points in the final 6:10 as Georgia improved to 14-13 (4-10).
Anthony Edwards led the Bulldogs with 19 points in 39 minutes while Jordan Harris contributed 17. Saben Lee scored a career-high 34 for Vanderbilt while Scotty Pippen Jr. added 20. But Pippen's two misses at the free-throw line with five seconds left led to final sequence that doomed the Commodores to their 14th loss in their last 15 games.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
San Diego State suffers first loss
The Aztecs fall to 26-1 after the loss to the Rebels, but will remain a No. 1 seed, according...
-
Bruins win fifth straight Pac-12 game
Considering how it started, UCLA's basketball season is going quite well
-
Azubuike lifts Kansas over No. 1 Baylor
Kansas' best hope for a second national title under Bill Self is Azubuike, who bullied the...
-
Winners and losers from college hoops
A spin through Saturday with relevant results and outcomes in context
-
St. John's at No. 16 Seton Hall: Picks
Seton Hall can get one step closer to a Big East title with a win over St. John's
-
Picks, predictions for Saturday's games
Our experts pick the winners of the No. 2 Zags vs. the No. 23 Cougars and the other big games...
-
No. 3 Kansas topples No. 1 Baylor
No. 3 Kansas goes on the road and snaps No. 1 Baylor's 23-game winning streak
-
Duke stuns UNC in overtime
No. 7 Duke overcame a double-digit deficit to beat rival North Carolina with a fantastic finish