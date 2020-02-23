WATCH: Georgia knocks off Vanderbilt with long 3-pointer at buzzer after wild final sequence

Georgia Tyree Crump emerged from a mad scramble for the basketball following a missed free throw by Vanderbilt with three seconds left, took two dribbles as he crossed the halfcourt line and then let it fly as time expired with his Bulldogs trailing by a single point. It had been nearly 12 minutes since Georgia last led, but that changed as the buzzer sounded. Crump's final heave went in and lifted the Bulldogs to an 80-78 victory Saturday over the Commodores at Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee, on Saturday, giving Georgia its first back-to-back conference victories in two years.

TYREE CRUMP WINS IT AT THE BUZZER 🚨 pic.twitter.com/sdM5aHWF8v — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) February 23, 2020

The loss was especially cruel for Vanderbilt (9-18, 1-13 SEC), which led 67-58 with 6:38 remaining. But Crump scored all eight of his points in the final 6:10 as Georgia improved to 14-13 (4-10).

Anthony Edwards led the Bulldogs with 19 points in 39 minutes while Jordan Harris contributed 17. Saben Lee scored a career-high 34 for Vanderbilt while Scotty Pippen Jr. added 20. But Pippen's two misses at the free-throw line with five seconds left led to final sequence that doomed the Commodores to their 14th loss in their last 15 games.