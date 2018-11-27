Drive Chart
DRA
IOWAST

No. 23 Iowa State wraps up regular season vs. FCS Drake

  • STATS TSX
  • Nov 27, 2018

Iowa State doesn't have much at stake in its regular-season finale this Saturday.

The Big 12 schedule is over. The Cyclones, with a 7-4 record and rated No. 23 in the CFP rankings, have already secured bowl eligibility. And the game against Drake was a late addition to the schedule, made possible by a weather-related cancellation in the season opener and a desire to play a 12th game.

So while the coaching staff and players are saying all the right things about not taking the Bulldogs lightly, a possible outcome is that this game becomes a way to get some younger players more snaps while giving the upperclassmen a triumphant sendoff in front of the hometown crowd.

Drake (7-4) tied for second in the Pioneer Football League in the Football Championship Subdivision. This will be the Bulldogs' first game against in-state Iowa State since 1985 and their first meeting against an FBS team since 1997.

"It's not like you're playing a spring game or something like that," Iowa State coach Matt Campbell said.

"You're going to play a game against an opponent that will come in here and their kids will want to play -- what a great opportunity for them and us. We're treating it just like we would any other football game."

That's all well and good, but it's no surprise that a lot of the questions Campbell is facing this week concern which freshmen might see some action against the FCS opponent. The new rule that allows freshmen to play up to four games while still retaining a year of eligibility will come into play.

Four true freshmen have already burned their redshirts, and there are no regrets about any of them.

It's tough to see how the Cyclones even make a bowl game without quarterback Brock Purdy (6-1 as the starter), and Mike Rose's ability to start all 11 games at linebacker provided an instant boost to the defense.

It doesn't sound like the team intends to play freshman defensive end Will McDonald, because he has already appeared in the requisite four games. Outside linebacker Chandler Pulvermacher has played in only three, so he could see time against the Bulldogs as long as he doesn't suit up for the bowl game. Nobody else is in danger of burning their redshirt.

This could mean more time for players like offensive lineman Trevor Downing, who was competing for a spot in the rotation in August before the coaching staff elected to hold him in reserve.

Who knows -- this could even be the week that quarterback Re-al Mitchell finally sees the field. The staff has teased this possibility for weeks, so fans might actually get the chance to see what he can do as an athletic change-of-pace quarterback.

Drake has a stout defense that ranks eighth in the FCS in scoring defense (18.3 points per game). Senior defensive lineman Nathan Clayberg was selected the Pioneer League's Defensive Player of the Year on Monday. He has 30 tackles, including 9.5 for loss and 3.5 sacks, as well as six pass breakups and two blocked kicks.

"I actually spoke to the team at the very beginning of the year -- we do our senior shares -- and I challenged them. I was like, we can go out and play for a ring ... but all I really care about is playing for as much time with you guys as I possibly can," Clayberg said.

"Every second, I just want it all. And so to have another week tacked on to the season, that just so special."

Iowa State has won six of its past seven games, losing only to Texas during that span. The Cyclones have held nine opponents below their season scoring average. Iowa State leads the Big 12 in scoring defense (22.4) and ranks second in total defense (357.5).

Although the defense gave up 38 points last week to Kansas State, a defensive touchdown on a sack, strip, scoop and score helped fuel a comeback from a 17-point fourth-quarter deficit. Iowa State won 42-38.

"We're not flashy, we're not pretty, but you better not ever count us out," Campbell said. "It's a team, and a program now that's existed that way quite honestly for the last two years."

Copyright 2018 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Scoring Summary
No Scoring Plays
1234T
Drake 7-3 -----
25 Iowa State 7-4 -----
,
0 AVG PASS YDS 0
0 AVG RUSH YDS 0
0 AVG TOTAL YDS 0
Drake
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
G. Kraemer 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
56.7% 2482 25 12 142.3
G. Kraemer 177/312 2482 25 12
A. Bray 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
42.9% 131 1 1 101.4
A. Bray 9/21 131 1 1
B. Nienhuis 4 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 14 0 0 139.2
B. Nienhuis 3/3 14 0 0
D. Cates 1 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 13 0 0 104.6
D. Cates 1/2 13 0 0
H. Wendling 8 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 10 0 0 184.0
H. Wendling 1/1 10 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Lauer 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
142 511 3
D. Lauer 142 511 3 15
B. Hartwig 18 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
65 181 3
B. Hartwig 65 181 3 19
C. Robinson 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
38 146 1
C. Robinson 38 146 1 54
W. Warner 21 DB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 49 1
W. Warner 1 49 1 49
I. Skinner 29 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 25 0
I. Skinner 13 25 0 11
A. Bray 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 15 0
A. Bray 2 15 0 11
B. Nienhuis 4 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 7 0
B. Nienhuis 3 7 0 19
J. Clay 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 4 1
J. Clay 2 4 1 2
Z. Genrich 44 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 4 0
Z. Genrich 2 4 0 3
M. McFarlane 22 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
M. McFarlane 1 1 0 1
H. Wendling 8 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 -10 0
H. Wendling 3 -10 0 3
G. Kraemer 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
56 -19 1
G. Kraemer 56 -19 1 38
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
S. Doran 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
52 918 12
S. Doran 52 918 12 65
D. Cates 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
41 517 3
D. Cates 41 517 3 76
M. McFarlane 22 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
31 346 5
M. McFarlane 31 346 5 65
Z. DeLeon 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 266 3
Z. DeLeon 18 266 3 42
D. Lauer 20 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 259 2
D. Lauer 12 259 2 72
S. Feller 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 115 0
S. Feller 10 115 0 27
I. Skinner 29 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 58 0
I. Skinner 6 58 0 23
C. Robinson 25 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 55 0
C. Robinson 5 55 0 38
C. Neary 11 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 39 0
C. Neary 5 39 0 13
G. Gossling 30 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 23 0
G. Gossling 3 23 0 11
B. Hartwig 18 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 14 0
B. Hartwig 2 14 0 8
G. Kraemer 15 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 13 0
G. Kraemer 1 13 0 13
M. Hartlieb 19 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 12 0
M. Hartlieb 2 12 0 11
N. Mertes 19 DL
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 12 0
N. Mertes 2 12 0 11
R. Hayes 86 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 10 0
R. Hayes 1 10 0 10
W. Purdom 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 1
W. Purdom 1 3 1 3
T. Murph 24 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 0
T. Murph 1 2 0 2
Defense T-A SACK INT
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
D. Donley 99 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
9/9 34/37
D. Donley 9/9 0 34/37 61
H. White 27 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
0/1 1/1
H. White 0/1 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Iowa State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
B. Purdy 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.1% 1782 15 5 176.7
B. Purdy 113/171 1782 15 5
Z. Noland 4 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63.6% 722 4 1 129.0
Z. Noland 70/110 722 4 1
K. Kempt 17 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
67.9% 154 0 0 114.1
K. Kempt 19/28 154 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Montgomery 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
198 947 10
D. Montgomery 198 947 10 37
B. Purdy 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
86 278 2
B. Purdy 86 278 2 29
K. Nwangwu 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
38 143 0
K. Nwangwu 38 143 0 24
J. Lang 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
22 79 1
J. Lang 22 79 1 14
S. Croney Jr. 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
20 41 1
S. Croney Jr. 20 41 1 12
Z. Noland 4 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 -13 0
Z. Noland 7 -13 0 28
K. Kempt 17 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 -39 0
K. Kempt 5 -39 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
H. Butler 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
47 1059 9
H. Butler 47 1059 9 83
T. Milton 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
31 403 1
T. Milton 31 403 1 60
D. Jones 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
38 323 3
D. Jones 38 323 3 32
M. Eaton 23 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
24 261 2
M. Eaton 24 261 2 38
L. Akers 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 176 0
L. Akers 9 176 0 55
C. Kolar 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 134 3
C. Kolar 10 134 3 29
D. Montgomery 32 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 96 0
D. Montgomery 16 96 0 20
S. Croney Jr. 25 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 71 0
S. Croney Jr. 9 71 0 25
C. Allen 11 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 56 0
C. Allen 7 56 0 21
J. Lang 24 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 30 0
J. Lang 4 30 0 10
S. Seonbuchner 47 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 27 1
S. Seonbuchner 4 27 1 16
K. Nwangwu 3 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 0
K. Nwangwu 1 11 0 11
Jo. Johnson 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 0
Jo. Johnson 1 11 0 11
D. Soehner 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 0 0
D. Soehner 1 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
G. Eisworth 12 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
G. Eisworth 0-0 0.0 1
D. Payne 1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
D. Payne 0-0 0.0 1
M. Spears Jr. 42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
M. Spears Jr. 0-0 0.0 2
B. Lewis 33 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0.0
B. Lewis 0-0 0.0 3
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Assalley 96 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
14/20 31/32
C. Assalley 14/20 0 31/32 73
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores