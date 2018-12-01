|
|SEMOST
|WBRST
Constantine leads Weber St past SE Missouri 48-23 in FCS
OGDEN, Utah (AP) Jake Constantine threw for four touchdowns and ran for another and the Weber State defense picked off four passes to lead the second-seeded Wildcats to a 48-23 win over Southeast Missouri on Saturday in the second-round of the FCS playoffs.
The Wildcats (10-2) are home against seventh-seeded Maine next weekend.
After the Redhawks (9-4) took a 7-0 lead late in the first quarter, Constantine threw four touchdown passes in the second quarter. Two of the scores were set up by interceptions, one in the final minute of the half. Isiah Jackson scored on a 16-yard pass with 58 seconds to go and again on a 4-yarder after Jordan Praetor returned the first of his two picks 17 yards.
Constantine's 10-yard TD run capped the opening drive of the second half before the Redhawks scored 16 straight points to close within 34-23.
Southeast Missouri's last score was a 33-yard fumble return but the Wildcats responded with a quick drive for Doug Lloyd's 4-yard run and Praetor sealed it with a 52-yard pick-6.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|15
|19
|Rushing
|8
|9
|Passing
|5
|10
|Penalty
|2
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|3-13
|4-14
|4th Down Conv
|2-3
|4-5
|Total Net Yards
|242
|397
|Total Plays
|66
|72
|Avg Gain
|3.7
|5.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|152
|199
|Rush Attempts
|36
|41
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.2
|4.9
|Net Yards Passing
|90
|198
|Comp. - Att.
|12-30
|19-31
|Yards Per Pass
|3.0
|6.4
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|4-20
|2-12
|Penalties - Yards
|5-45
|8-87
|Touchdowns
|3
|7
|Rushing TDs
|2
|2
|Passing TDs
|0
|4
|Other
|1
|1
|Turnovers
|4
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|4
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-38.2
|4-38.5
|Return Yards
|177
|254
|Punts - Returns
|1-36
|2-83
|Kickoffs - Returns
|7-141
|5-95
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|4-76
|Kicking
|3/4
|6/7
|Extra Points
|2/3
|6/6
|Field Goals
|1/1
|0/1
|Safeties
|0
|0
|90
|PASS YDS
|198
|
|152
|RUSH YDS
|199
|
|242
|TOTAL YDS
|397
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
D. Santacaterina 10 QB
|D. Santacaterina
|12/30
|110
|0
|4
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
Z. Custis 28 RB
|Z. Custis
|5
|62
|1
|34
D. Santacaterina 10 QB
|D. Santacaterina
|15
|44
|1
|33
M. Robinson 23 RB
|M. Robinson
|12
|36
|0
|13
Z. Smith 9 WR
|Z. Smith
|1
|7
|0
|7
M. Terry 3 RB
|M. Terry
|1
|3
|0
|3
R. Eisenhart 12 WR
|R. Eisenhart
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
K. Wilkerson 6 WR
|K. Wilkerson
|2
|31
|0
|22
C. Cornett 16 WR
|C. Cornett
|1
|30
|0
|30
A. Alston 85 WR
|A. Alston
|1
|15
|0
|15
J. Orr 4 WR
|J. Orr
|1
|11
|0
|11
R. Eisenhart 12 WR
|R. Eisenhart
|3
|10
|0
|7
M. Robinson 23 RB
|M. Robinson
|2
|7
|0
|7
Z. Smith 9 WR
|Z. Smith
|2
|6
|0
|4
K. Bryer 14 WR
|K. Bryer
|0
|0
|0
|0
B. Hilburn 44 TE
|B. Hilburn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
B. Knighten 2 DB
|B. Knighten
|7-2
|0.0
|0
D. Rogers 51 LB
|D. Rogers
|6-1
|0.0
|0
O. Douglas 52 LB
|O. Douglas
|5-0
|0.0
|0
A. Young 1 CB
|A. Young
|5-0
|0.0
|0
J. Swift 33 LB
|J. Swift
|4-1
|1.0
|0
D. Richardson 99 DL
|D. Richardson
|2-2
|1.0
|0
R. Ochoa 92 DT
|R. Ochoa
|2-1
|0.0
|0
T. Jenkins 21 CB
|T. Jenkins
|2-0
|0.0
|0
Z. Hall 5 LB
|Z. Hall
|2-3
|0.0
|0
D. Freeman 11 DB
|D. Freeman
|2-3
|0.0
|0
C. Thornton 50 DL
|C. Thornton
|2-1
|0.0
|0
D. Hebert 75 DL
|D. Hebert
|2-1
|0.0
|0
N. Thompson 30 LB
|N. Thompson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
C. Meeks 97 DL
|C. Meeks
|2-0
|0.0
|0
S. Davis 24 DB
|S. Davis
|2-1
|0.0
|0
O. McClatchey 22 DB
|O. McClatchey
|1-1
|0.0
|0
D. Calhoun Jr. 29 LB
|D. Calhoun Jr.
|1-1
|0.0
|0
Z. Smith 9 WR
|Z. Smith
|1-0
|0.0
|0
J. Avery 90 DL
|J. Avery
|1-0
|0.0
|0
R. Miles 95 DL
|R. Miles
|1-0
|0.0
|0
E. Roberts 81 WR
|E. Roberts
|1-0
|0.0
|0
T. Hodges 25 DB
|T. Hodges
|1-0
|0.0
|0
M. Goree 34 LB
|M. Goree
|0-1
|0.0
|0
C. Strauss 87 TE
|C. Strauss
|0-1
|0.0
|0
B. Donnell 93 DL
|B. Donnell
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
K. Tiller 37 K
|K. Tiller
|1/1
|45
|2/3
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
J. Reynolds 36 K
|J. Reynolds
|5
|38.2
|0
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
Z. Smith 9 WR
|Z. Smith
|1
|36.0
|36
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
J. Constantine 8 QB
|J. Constantine
|18/30
|199
|4
|0
D. Lloyd 60 P
|D. Lloyd
|1/1
|11
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
T. Garrett 6 RB
|T. Garrett
|17
|134
|0
|48
J. Davis 28 RB
|J. Davis
|15
|62
|0
|21
D. Lloyd 60 P
|D. Lloyd
|1
|4
|1
|4
M. Tye 97 DL
|M. Tye
|1
|3
|0
|3
J. Constantine 8 QB
|J. Constantine
|7
|-4
|1
|10
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
R. Shaheed 22 WR
|R. Shaheed
|6
|62
|1
|17
I. Jackson 81 WR
|I. Jackson
|2
|56
|2
|40
D. Cooley 85 WR
|D. Cooley
|4
|39
|1
|24
D. Denby 3 WR
|D. Denby
|3
|24
|0
|14
J. Schiess 91 DL
|J. Schiess
|1
|11
|0
|11
J. Davis 28 RB
|J. Davis
|2
|10
|0
|6
C. Moss 34 RB
|C. Moss
|1
|8
|0
|8
R. Longangu 15 TE
|R. Longangu
|0
|0
|0
|0
A. Allen 18 WR
|A. Allen
|0
|0
|0
|0
B. May 41 FB
|B. May
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
L. Toia 58 LB
|L. Toia
|6-2
|1.0
|0
J. Harrison Jr. 2 S
|J. Harrison Jr.
|5-1
|0.0
|0
J. Schiess 91 DL
|J. Schiess
|4-0
|0.0
|0
K. Benjamin 10 CB
|K. Benjamin
|4-1
|0.0
|1
L. Stice 45 LB
|L. Stice
|3-2
|1.0
|1
J. Preator 24 S
|J. Preator
|3-1
|0.0
|2
A. Rodriguez 9 DE
|A. Rodriguez
|3-0
|0.0
|0
F. Sitake 99 DL
|F. Sitake
|3-1
|0.5
|0
P. Preator 20 CB
|P. Preator
|2-1
|0.0
|0
K. Moli 98 DL
|K. Moli
|2-0
|0.0
|0
N. Vaea 36 LB
|N. Vaea
|1-1
|0.0
|0
J. Williams 94 DE
|J. Williams
|1-3
|0.0
|0
K. Tupuola 92 DE
|K. Tupuola
|1-2
|0.5
|0
J. Brown 26 LB
|J. Brown
|1-1
|0.0
|0
A. Tesch 53 LB
|A. Tesch
|1-1
|0.0
|0
A. Dean 40 DE
|A. Dean
|0-1
|0.0
|0
J. Palauni 50 DL
|J. Palauni
|0-2
|0.5
|0
M. Collins 13 CB
|M. Collins
|0-2
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
T. Tuttle 47 K
|T. Tuttle
|0/1
|0
|6/6
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
D. Lloyd 60 P
|D. Lloyd
|4
|38.5
|2
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
A. Tesch 53 LB
|A. Tesch
|3
|15.3
|21
|0
B. May 41 FB
|B. May
|1
|17.0
|17
|0
R. Shaheed 22 WR
|R. Shaheed
|1
|32.0
|32
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
R. Shaheed 22 WR
|R. Shaheed
|2
|41.5
|44
|0
