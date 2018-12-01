Drive Chart
Constantine leads Weber St past SE Missouri 48-23 in FCS

  • STATS AP
  • Dec 01, 2018

OGDEN, Utah (AP) Jake Constantine threw for four touchdowns and ran for another and the Weber State defense picked off four passes to lead the second-seeded Wildcats to a 48-23 win over Southeast Missouri on Saturday in the second-round of the FCS playoffs.

The Wildcats (10-2) are home against seventh-seeded Maine next weekend.

After the Redhawks (9-4) took a 7-0 lead late in the first quarter, Constantine threw four touchdown passes in the second quarter. Two of the scores were set up by interceptions, one in the final minute of the half. Isiah Jackson scored on a 16-yard pass with 58 seconds to go and again on a 4-yarder after Jordan Praetor returned the first of his two picks 17 yards.

Constantine's 10-yard TD run capped the opening drive of the second half before the Redhawks scored 16 straight points to close within 34-23.

Southeast Missouri's last score was a 33-yard fumble return but the Wildcats responded with a quick drive for Doug Lloyd's 4-yard run and Praetor sealed it with a 52-yard pick-6.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
Point After TD 7:36
47-T.Tuttle extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
23
48
Touchdown 7:49
10-D.Santacaterina incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 24-J.Preator at WBS 48. 24-J.Preator runs 52 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
52
yds
0:00
pos
23
47
Point After TD 10:00
47-T.Tuttle extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
23
41
Touchdown 10:05
60-D.Lloyd runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
65
yds
02:36
pos
23
40
Missed Point After Touchdown 12:41
37-K.Tiller extra point is no good.
plays
yds
pos
23
34
Touchdown 13:25
8-J.Constantine to WBS 33 FUMBLES. 51-D.Rogers runs 33 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
-2
yds
00:12
pos
23
34
Field Goal 13:44
37-K.Tiller 45 yards Field Goal is Good.
15
plays
68
yds
03:30
pos
17
34
3rd Quarter
Point After TD 5:32
37-K.Tiller extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
34
Touchdown 5:34
28-Z.Custis runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
55
yds
02:16
pos
13
34
Point After TD 11:20
47-T.Tuttle extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
34
Touchdown 11:28
8-J.Constantine scrambles runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
65
yds
00:00
pos
7
33
2nd Quarter
Point After TD 0:19
47-T.Tuttle extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
27
Touchdown 0:27
8-J.Constantine complete to 81-I.Jackson. 81-I.Jackson runs 40 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
44
yds
00:25
pos
7
26
Point After TD 0:58
47-T.Tuttle extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
20
Touchdown 1:03
8-J.Constantine complete to 81-I.Jackson. 81-I.Jackson runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
71
yds
03:39
pos
7
19
Missed Two Point Conversion 6:11
48-M.Mitton incomplete. Intended for 91-J.Schiess.
plays
yds
pos
7
13
Touchdown 6:17
8-J.Constantine complete to 85-D.Cooley. 85-D.Cooley runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
27
yds
01:09
pos
7
13
Point After TD 10:16
47-T.Tuttle extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 10:21
8-J.Constantine complete to 22-R.Shaheed. 22-R.Shaheed runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
14
plays
65
yds
00:04
pos
7
6
1st Quarter
Point After TD 0:25
37-K.Tiller extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 0:29
10-D.Santacaterina runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
22
yds
01:55
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 15 19
Rushing 8 9
Passing 5 10
Penalty 2 0
3rd Down Conv 3-13 4-14
4th Down Conv 2-3 4-5
Total Net Yards 242 397
Total Plays 66 72
Avg Gain 3.7 5.5
Net Yards Rushing 152 199
Rush Attempts 36 41
Avg Rush Yards 4.2 4.9
Net Yards Passing 90 198
Comp. - Att. 12-30 19-31
Yards Per Pass 3.0 6.4
Sacked - Yards Lost 4-20 2-12
Penalties - Yards 5-45 8-87
Touchdowns 3 7
Rushing TDs 2 2
Passing TDs 0 4
Other 1 1
Turnovers 4 1
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 1-1
Int. Thrown 4 0
Punts - Avg 5-38.2 4-38.5
Return Yards 177 254
Punts - Returns 1-36 2-83
Kickoffs - Returns 7-141 5-95
Int. - Returns 0-0 4-76
Kicking 3/4 6/7
Extra Points 2/3 6/6
Field Goals 1/1 0/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
SE Missouri St. 9-4 707923
Weber St. 10-2 02771448
Stewart Stadium Ogden, UT
 90 PASS YDS 198
152 RUSH YDS 199
242 TOTAL YDS 397
SE Missouri St.
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
D. Santacaterina 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
40% 110 0 4 44.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
59% 2844 28 11 137.7
D. Santacaterina 12/30 110 0 4
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
Z. Custis 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 62 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
64 341 4
Z. Custis 5 62 1 34
D. Santacaterina 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
15 44 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
88 203 3
D. Santacaterina 15 44 1 33
M. Robinson 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 36 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
74 364 4
M. Robinson 12 36 0 13
Z. Smith 9 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 41 0
Z. Smith 1 7 0 7
M. Terry 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
207 1229 14
M. Terry 1 3 0 3
R. Eisenhart 12 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 8 0
R. Eisenhart 1 3 0 3
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
K. Wilkerson 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 31 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
61 894 14
K. Wilkerson 2 31 0 22
C. Cornett 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 30 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 214 2
C. Cornett 1 30 0 30
A. Alston 85 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 137 0
A. Alston 1 15 0 15
J. Orr 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
31 545 2
J. Orr 1 11 0 11
R. Eisenhart 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 113 0
R. Eisenhart 3 10 0 7
M. Robinson 23 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 31 0
M. Robinson 2 7 0 7
Z. Smith 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
44 477 5
Z. Smith 2 6 0 4
K. Bryer 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
K. Bryer 0 0 0 0
B. Hilburn 44 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 10 0
B. Hilburn 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
B. Knighten 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 0.0
B. Knighten 7-2 0.0 0
D. Rogers 51 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
D. Rogers 6-1 0.0 0
O. Douglas 52 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
O. Douglas 5-0 0.0 0
A. Young 1 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
A. Young 5-0 0.0 0
J. Swift 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 1.0
J. Swift 4-1 1.0 0
D. Richardson 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 1.0
D. Richardson 2-2 1.0 0
R. Ochoa 92 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
R. Ochoa 2-1 0.0 0
T. Jenkins 21 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. Jenkins 2-0 0.0 0
Z. Hall 5 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
Z. Hall 2-3 0.0 0
D. Freeman 11 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
D. Freeman 2-3 0.0 0
C. Thornton 50 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
C. Thornton 2-1 0.0 0
D. Hebert 75 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
D. Hebert 2-1 0.0 0
N. Thompson 30 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
N. Thompson 2-1 0.0 0
C. Meeks 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. Meeks 2-0 0.0 0
S. Davis 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
S. Davis 2-1 0.0 0
O. McClatchey 22 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
O. McClatchey 1-1 0.0 0
D. Calhoun Jr. 29 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
D. Calhoun Jr. 1-1 0.0 0
Z. Smith 9 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Z. Smith 1-0 0.0 0
J. Avery 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Avery 1-0 0.0 0
R. Miles 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Miles 1-0 0.0 0
E. Roberts 81 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
E. Roberts 1-0 0.0 0
T. Hodges 25 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Hodges 1-0 0.0 0
M. Goree 34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
M. Goree 0-1 0.0 0
C. Strauss 87 TE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
C. Strauss 0-1 0.0 0
B. Donnell 93 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
B. Donnell 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
K. Tiller 37 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 2/3
SEASON FG XP
9/11 24/27
K. Tiller 1/1 45 2/3 5
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Reynolds 36 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 38.2 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
71 41.3 0
J. Reynolds 5 38.2 0 44
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Z. Custis 28 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
5 20.0 24 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
15 33.1 24 1
Z. Custis 5 20.0 24 0
Z. Smith 9 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 20.5 22 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
18 22.9 22 0
Z. Smith 2 20.5 22 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Z. Smith 9 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 36.0 36 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
17 11.1 36 0
Z. Smith 1 36.0 36 0
Weber St.
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Constantine 8 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60% 199 4 0 159.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63.7% 1933 16 8 132.6
J. Constantine 18/30 199 4 0
D. Lloyd 60 P
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 11 0 0 192.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 11 0 0 192.4
D. Lloyd 1/1 11 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Garrett 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
17 134 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
78 332 3
T. Garrett 17 134 0 48
J. Davis 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
15 62 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
239 1350 9
J. Davis 15 62 0 21
D. Lloyd 60 P
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 4 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 4 1
D. Lloyd 1 4 1 4
M. Tye 97 DL
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
M. Tye 1 3 0 3
J. Constantine 8 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 -4 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
43 -80 2
J. Constantine 7 -4 1 10
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
R. Shaheed 22 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 62 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
36 423 5
R. Shaheed 6 62 1 17
I. Jackson 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 56 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 156 2
I. Jackson 2 56 2 40
D. Cooley 85 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 39 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
29 334 1
D. Cooley 4 39 1 24
D. Denby 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 24 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
31 387 6
D. Denby 3 24 0 14
J. Schiess 91 DL
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 0
J. Schiess 1 11 0 11
J. Davis 28 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
28 198 0
J. Davis 2 10 0 6
C. Moss 34 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 82 0
C. Moss 1 8 0 8
R. Longangu 15 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 10 0
R. Longangu 0 0 0 0
A. Allen 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 41 0
A. Allen 0 0 0 0
B. May 41 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 101 1
B. May 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
L. Toia 58 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 1.0
L. Toia 6-2 1.0 0
J. Harrison Jr. 2 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
J. Harrison Jr. 5-1 0.0 0
J. Schiess 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
J. Schiess 4-0 0.0 0
K. Benjamin 10 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 1 0.0
K. Benjamin 4-1 0.0 1
L. Stice 45 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 1 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 1 1.0
L. Stice 3-2 1.0 1
J. Preator 24 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 2 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 2 0.0
J. Preator 3-1 0.0 2
A. Rodriguez 9 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
A. Rodriguez 3-0 0.0 0
F. Sitake 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.5
F. Sitake 3-1 0.5 0
P. Preator 20 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
P. Preator 2-1 0.0 0
K. Moli 98 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
K. Moli 2-0 0.0 0
N. Vaea 36 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
N. Vaea 1-1 0.0 0
J. Williams 94 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
J. Williams 1-3 0.0 0
K. Tupuola 92 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.5
K. Tupuola 1-2 0.5 0
J. Brown 26 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Brown 1-1 0.0 0
A. Tesch 53 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
A. Tesch 1-1 0.0 0
A. Dean 40 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
A. Dean 0-1 0.0 0
J. Palauni 50 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.5
J. Palauni 0-2 0.5 0
M. Collins 13 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.5
M. Collins 0-2 0.5 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
T. Tuttle 47 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 6/6
SEASON FG XP
17/27 37/37
T. Tuttle 0/1 0 6/6 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
D. Lloyd 60 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 38.5 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
71 40.1 2
D. Lloyd 4 38.5 2 50
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Tesch 53 LB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 15.3 21 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
9 16.0 21 0
A. Tesch 3 15.3 21 0
B. May 41 FB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 17.0 17 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 8.5 17 0
B. May 1 17.0 17 0
R. Shaheed 22 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 32.0 32 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
16 34.6 32 2
R. Shaheed 1 32.0 32 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
R. Shaheed 22 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 41.5 44 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
17 11.1 44 0
R. Shaheed 2 41.5 44 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 WBRST 35 1:56 5 11 Punt
6:43 SEMOST 4 2:45 10 35 Punt
2:24 WBRST 12 1:55 6 12 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:16 WBRST 35 0:54 4 -17 Punt
7:32 SEMOST 20 0:00 1 80 INT
6:11 WBRST 35 0:49 5 6 Punt
0:58 WBRST 35 0:00 3 21 INT
0:19 WBRST 35 0:00 2 -22 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:20 WBRST 35 1:48 7 40 INT
7:50 SEMOST 30 2:16 8 70 TD
3:37 SEMOST 14 3:30 15 58 FG
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:00 WBRST 35 2:04 8 63 INT
7:36 WBRST 30 0:51 4 1 Punt
1:34 SEMOST 2 0:46 3 9
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:57 WBRST 24 5:38 10 34 Punt
3:12 WBRST 16 0:42 3 1 Punt
0:25 SEMOST 35 0:04 14 65 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:39 SEMOST 22 1:01 3 2 FG Miss
7:26 SEMOST 27 1:09 3 27 TD
4:42 WBRST 29 3:39 9 71 TD
0:52 SEMOST 44 0:25 2 44 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:13 SEMOST 35 0:00 9 65 TD
8:56 WBRST 35 1:00 4 16 Punt
5:32 SEMOST 35 1:15 4 9 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:37 SEMOST 35 0:12 3 -2 TD
12:41 SEMOST 35 2:36 6 65 TD
7:49 WBRST 35 0:13 1 -5
6:16 SEMOST 35 3:58 7 33 Downs
