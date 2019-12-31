2019 Arizona Bowl odds, line: Wyoming vs. Georgia State picks, predictions from projection model on 8-2 run

The Panthers will try for the second bowl win in school history when Georgia State takes on the Wyoming Cowboys on Tuesday, Dec. 31 in the 2019 Arizona Bowl. Georgia State started its football program in 2010, and this is its third bowl appearance in the past five seasons. The Panthers played in the Cure Bowl the previous two times, losing to San Jose State in 2015 before beating Western Kentucky 27-17 in 2017. The offense ranks 13th in the nation in rushing yards, averaging 245.2 yards per game on the ground, with senior running back Tra Barnett leading the way. Kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m. ET in Tucson, Ariz.

The Cowboys are seven-point favorites in the latest Wyoming vs. Georgia State odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 48.5.

Wyoming vs. Georgia State spread: Cowboys -7

Wyoming vs. Georgia State over-under: 48.5

Wyoming vs. Georgia State money line: Cowboys -264, Panthers +214

WYO: RB Xazavian Valladay has run for 763 yards over the past six games.

GSU: RB Tra Barnett has topped 100 rushing yards in six of the past eight.

Why Wyoming can cover

The model knows the Cowboys are 8-1 against the spread in nine games against the Sun Belt and the offense runs the ball nearly two-thirds of the time. Running back Xazavian Valladay has rushed for 1,061 yards and five touchdowns, and Wyoming averages 4.7 yards per carry as a team. Freshman Levi Williams is expected to make his second start with Sean Chambers out with a knee injury, and he rushed for 79 yards in the loss to Air Force.

As good as the run offense has been, the run defense has been even better for Wyoming, which went 4-2 against the spread as a favorite this season. The Cowboys are sixth in the nation against the run, allowing just 99.4 yards per game on the ground. Linebacker Logan Wilson is the heart of the unit, posting 98 tackles and four interceptions, returning one for a touchdown. Safety Alijah Halliburton also provides support, leading the team with 119 tackles (11th in FBS).

Why Georgia State can cover

The Cowboys are grounded on both sides of the ball, but that doesn't mean they will cover the Wyoming vs. Georgia State spread in the Arizona Bowl 2019. The Panthers are 5-3-1 against the spread this season as an underdog, and Barnett and senior quarterback Dan Ellington lead the way for the offense. Ellington can do it with his arm and legs, throwing for 21 touchdowns while also rushing for 598 yards. Barnett is 11th in the nation with 1,064 rushing yards and has 12 touchdowns. Wide receiver Cornelius McCoy has 65 receptions for 679 yards and tight ends Roger Carter and Aubry Payne have a combined 38 catches and nine touchdowns.

Georgia State has covered the spread in three of its four non-conference games this season, and the defense has plenty of veteran leadership. Junior linebackers Trajan Stephens-McQueen, with a team-high 97 tackles, and Victor Heyward, second with 68, set the tone and make big plays. Stephens-McQueen has two interceptions and a sack, and Heyward has two sacks, an interception and a fumble recovery.

