The 2021 Conference USA Championship Game unfolds Friday night when the No. 22 UTSA Roadrunners battle the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers. The Roadrunners (11-1, 7-1) completed their most successful regular season in their history, winning the C-USA West Division. The Hilltoppers (8-4, 7-1) are looking for their third C-USA crown over the past seven seasons. Western Kentucky won league titles in both 2015 and 2016.

The game from the Alamodome in San Antonio is slated to kick off at 7 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network. WKU is second in the nation behind Ohio State in total offense at 524.7 yards per game, while UTSA averages 433.5, 42nd-best. The Hilltoppers are favored by three points in the latest Western Kentucky vs. UTSA odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is 72.5.

Western Kentucky vs. UTSA spread: Western Kentucky -3

Western Kentucky vs. UTSA over-under: 72.5 points

Western Kentucky vs. UTSA money line: Western Kentucky -145, UTSA +125

WKU: The Hilltoppers are 5-0 against the spread in their last five games overall

UTSA: The Roadrunners are 8-1 ATS in their last nine games following a straight-up loss



Why Western Kentucky can cover

The Hilltoppers have the top passing attack in the nation, averaging 424.8 yards per game through the air. They also lead the nation with 53 passing touchdowns, 12 better than Pittsburgh and Alabama, who are tied for second. Senior quarterback Bailey Zappe, a transfer from Houston Baptist, is having a phenomenal season with 4,968 yards passing and 52 passing TDs. He has completed 70 percent of his passes and has limited his turnovers, through just nine picks. Zappe has also rushed for three scores.

Junior wide receiver Mitchell Tinsley is one of Zappe's many weapons. Tinsley has caught 71 passes for 1,126 yards (15.9 average) and 10 touchdowns, second on the team to junior transfer Jerreth Sterns, who has 127 catches for 1,539 yards and 12 TDs. Tinsley has registered four 100-plus receiving games and has two multiple-touchdown games. His best game was at Rice on Nov. 13, when he caught 10 passes for 198 yards and two TDs.

Why UTSA can cover

Despite that, the Hilltoppers are not a lock to cover the WKU vs. UTSA spread. That's because the Roadrunners are having their finest season since the program was launched in 2011. UTSA is led by senior quarterback Frank Harris, who is a dual threat. He not only has completed 222-of-334 passes (66.5 percent) for 2,688 yards and 23 touchdowns, he has also rushed 94 times for 484 yards (5.1 average) and five TDs. Harris has only been picked off five times this season and has a rating of 153.8.

Also powering the offense is junior running back Sincere McCormick. He has carried 262 times for 1,275 yards (4.9 average) and 12 touchdowns, and has also caught 19 passes for 149 yards (7.8 average). McCormick has rushed for over 100 yards in seven games, including a season-high 184 yards on 41 carries (4.5 average) and three touchdowns at Memphis on Sept. 25. He also caught three passes for 33 yards in that game.

