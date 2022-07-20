The College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta plays host to the much-anticipated 2022 SEC Media Days even, which takes place from July 18-21, and we know when each team will take to the microphone to discuss the outlooks for the upcoming season. The conference announced the dates that all 14 teams will make the rounds back in February, though specific times and player representatives were announced more recently.

Two days of SEC Media Days have come and gone, but there are still two left with plenty of storylines abound between Wednesday and Thursday. Day 3 will feature the Georgia Bulldogs, who are coming off their first national championship since 1980 after the win over Alabama in the College Football Playoff National Championship. Meanwhile, on Thursday as the festivities wrap up, Auburn, Tennessee and Texas A&M -- three programs all looking to take the next step in the SEC in the 2022 season.

Here's a look at the full schedule of appearances of the teams, coaches and players.

Wednesday, July 20

Arkansas (9:05 a.m.) -- Sam Pittman | S Jalen Catalon, QB KJ Jefferson, LB Bumper Pool

Florida (1 p.m.) -- Billy Napier | QB Anthony Richardson, OL Richard Gouraige, LB Ventrell Miller

Georgia (10:30 a.m.) -- Kirby Smart | QB Stetson Bennett IV, LB Nolan Smith, OL Sedrick Van Pran

Kentucky (2:25 p.m.) -- Mark Stoops | QB Will Levis, OG Kenneth Horsey, ILB DeAndre Square

Thursday, July 21

Auburn (9:05 a.m.) -- Bryan Harsin | RB Tank Bigsby, EDGE Derick Hall, TE John Samuel Shenker

Tennessee (10:30 a.m.) -- Josh Heupel | S Trevon Flowers, QB Hendon Hooker, WR Cedric Tillman

Texas A&M (12:30 p.m.) -- Jimbo Fisher | DB Demani Richardson, OL Layden Robinson, WR/AP Ainias Smith