Florida State wide receiver Johnny Wilson is declaring for the 2024 NFL Draft and will opt out of the team's upcoming Orange Bowl appearance against Georgia, he told ESPN. The team's leading receiver in 2022 took on a shared role this season with Keon Coleman, to whom he finished second in yards receiving (658-617), but also missed a few games due to injury.

Wilson's decision comes after Florida State was left out of the College Football Playoff despite a 13-0 mark as the ACC champion. The unprecedented move to omit an undefeated Power Five champion was made with the season-ending injury to Seminoles quarterback Jordan Travis in mind. As such, the No. 5 Seminoles will face the No. 6 Bulldogs in Miami Gardens, Florida, on Dec. 30.

With a healthy Travis, Wilson and Coleman, Florida State's passing offense was most of the most exciting in college football. The addition of Coleman from Michigan State proved to be a game-changing for an offense that already featured Wilson, who had nearly 900 yards receiving as Travis' primary target in 2022 after transferring from Arizona State.

Wilson finishes his college career with 102 receptions or 1,757 yards and eight touchdowns.

The 2024 NFL Draft is April 25-27 in Detroit. Scouts have viewed Wilson, at 6-foot-7 and 237 pounds, as a likely top-100 pick. He'll have the chance to improve that standing through events such as the Senior Bowl and NFL Combine over the course of the offseason.