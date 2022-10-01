The Air Force Falcons look to post another lopsided victory when they host the Navy Midshipmen in the first leg of this season's fight for the Commander-In-Chief's Trophy. Air Force (3-1) has recorded each of its three wins in 2022 by at least 28 points, including a 48-20 home triumph over Nevada last week. The Falcons have won three of their last four meetings with the Midshipmen, with each victory being by 20 or more points. Navy (1-2) is looking to build momentum after defeating East Carolina 23-20 on the road in double overtime last Saturday.

Kickoff at Falcon Stadium in Colorado Springs, Col. is set for noon. ET on CBS. The Falcons are 14-point favorites in the latest Air Force vs. Navy odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 38.

Air Force vs. Navy spread: Falcons -14

Air Force vs. Navy over/under: 38 points

Air Force vs. Navy money line: Falcons -600, Midshipmen +430

AF: The Falcons are 7-1 against the spread in their last eight games

NAVY: The Midshipmen are 7-1 ATS in their last eight contests against teams with winning records

Air Force vs. Navy streaming: Paramount+

Why Air Force can cover

The Falcons lead the nation in rushing with an average of 412.3 yards after gaining 461 against the Wolf Pack. Senior Brad Roberts had a huge game, posting his third 100-yard performance in four games this season with 123 while recording three rushing touchdowns for the second time. Roberts is third in the country with seven TDs on the ground and ninth with 465 rushing yards.

John Lee Eldridge III also was a big contributor as he reached triple digits for the second straight week with 102 yards on only eight carries. The junior has run for at least 85 yards in each of his four outings this year and is averaging 10.2 on 37 attempts. The Falcons had just one completion on three pass attempts versus Nevada, but it was a big one as backup quarterback Ben Brittain connected with senior wide receiver David Cormier for an 80-yard touchdown.

Why Navy can cover

The Midshipmen could give the Falcons' running backs a tough time as they possess the fifth-ranked rushing defense in the country (69 yards allowed per game). Navy is 20th in the nation in tackles for loss as it is averaging 7.3 per contest. Senior linebacker John Marshall is first on the team with 3.5 tackles for loss and also leads the unit with 28 overall tackles.

Navy has registered 10 sacks over its first four games after notching only 16 in 12 contests last season. Junior defensive end Jacob Busic tops the squad with three sacks after recording two in 2021 and Marshall, who had one in 21 games over his first two campaigns, has made two. The Midshipmen got in the win column for the first time this season last week, defeating East Carolina 23-20 in double overtime for their fourth victory in their last five contests away from home dating back to last year.

