Alabama coach Nick Saban announces seven new additions to Crimson Tide coaching staff
Alabama's 2019 staff will have plenty of new faces roaming the sidelines for Nick Saban
Alabama coach Nick Saban announced his coaching staff for the 2019 season on Friday, and it's filled with plenty of new faces. The staff features 11 total coaches (Saban and 10 assistants), and seven of the 10 assistants will be new to the staff in the 2019 season.
"We are excited to be able to assemble such a talented group of coaches to develop our players both on and off the field," Saban said. "These coaches have a great mix of energy, enthusiasm, and experience that will be a tremendous asset to our program. They are all excellent teachers of the game and fantastic recruiters who bring a wealth of experience to our staff."
Among the more recognizable names are former Washington and USC coach Steve Sarkisian, who returns to Tuscaloosa to take over as offensive coordinator. Sarkisian, who called plays during Alabama's 35-31 loss to Clemson in the 2017 College Football Playoff Championship after Lane Kiffin left for Florida Atlantic, becomes Alabama's fourth offensive coordinator since Kiffin left -- if we count him twice. Mike Locksley served in the role during the 2018 season but left to take over as head coach at Maryland.
Another familiar name is new offensive line coach Kyle Flood. Flood spent the last two seasons as an offensive line coach with the Atlanta Falcons, but before that, he spent four seasons as the head coach at Rutgers.
Here's the new staff in its entirety.
Offense
- Steve Sarkisian -- Offensive coordinator/quarterbacks
- Charles Huff -- Associate head coach/running backs
- Holmon Wiggins -- Wide receivers
- Kyle Flood -- Offensive line
- Jeff Banks -- Tight ends/special teams coordinator
Defense
- Pete Golding -- Defensive coordinator/inside linebackers
- Brian Baker -- Associate head coach/defensive line
- Charles Kelly -- Associate defensive coordinator/safeties
- Sal Sunseri -- Outside linebackers
- Karl Scott -- Cornerbacks
Of the 10 coaches on Saban's staff in 2019, only Jeff Banks, Pete Golding and Karl Scott were on staff last season.
