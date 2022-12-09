The attention of the college football world will focus on one of the oldest rivalries in the sport on Saturday, as the schedule features just one game with Army and Navy playing for the 123rd time. Part of the festivities include honoring the Scholar-Athletes for the game, presented by USAA, and those honors go to Army offensive lineman Connor Bishop and Navy kicker Evan Warren.

Bishop, a senior from Holland, Pennsylvania, has been the anchor of Army's offensive line as the starting center all season, a position that he has held for most of the last two years except for missing time due to injury in 2021. This season he's helped pave the way for a rushing offense that ranks second nationally averaging 304.36 yards per game and third nationally in rushing touchdowns with 37. Bishop has a 4.0 GPA majoring in management.

Warren serves as Navy's primary kickoff specialist, a role that the Finksburg, Maryland, native has held since last season. He had one of his best games in one of the biggest wins of the season for the Midshipmen, averaging 61.0 yards on four kickoffs in the victory over nationally-ranked UCF. Warren also brought his best when Navy went head-to-head with Cincinnati, averaging a career-high 65.0 yards on three kickoffs against the Bearcats. The junior has a 4.0 GPA and is a political science major in the honors program.

Army and Navy will play their historic rivalry game at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. The game will be broadcast on CBS and can be streamed on Paramount+.