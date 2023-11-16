The Pittsburgh Panthers and Boston College Eagles square off Thursday night in an Atlantic Coast Conference matchup. Both teams come into tonight's game looking to rebound from losses. The Eagles (6-4, 3-3 ACC) were routed 48-22 by Virginia Tech last Saturday, while Pittsburgh (2-8, 1-5) lost 28-13 to Syracuse. The last meeting between the teams came in 2020, when Boston College won its second straight against Pitt with a 31-30 home triumph. Pittsburgh has a 17-15 lead in the all-time series, which dates to 1959.

Thursday's kickoff in Pittsburgh is set for 7 p.m. ET. The Panthers are 3-point favorites in the latest Boston College vs. Pittsburgh odds via SportsLine consensus, and the over/under for total points scored is 45.5.

Boston College vs. Pittsburgh spread: Panthers -3

Boston College vs. Pittsburgh over/under: 45.5 points

Boston College vs. Pittsburgh money line: Eagles +128, Panthers -153

BC: Is 14-14 ATS as an underdog under Jeff Hafley (since 2020).

PIT: Is 25-19 ATS following a loss under Pat Narduzzi (since 2015).

Why Pittsburgh can cover

The Panthers 3-2 are against the spread at home this season, and they beat a ranked Louisville team at Acrisure last month. They should be able to exploit Boston College's ACC-worst run defense, a unit that has allowed 572 yards on the ground over the past two games. Virginia Tech put up more than 600 total yards last week, and the Eagles are allowing 28.5 points per game, third-most in the conference.

Running backs Rodney Hammond and C'Bo Flemister and the Pitt defense should be counted on heavily on Thursday. Hammond and Flemister have combined for 714 rushing yards and five TDs as the quarterback situation has been unsteady. Pitt's pass defense has been strong, and the Panthers have 25 sacks, getting four apiece from Samuel Okunlola and Shayne Simon. BC throws for less than 200 yards per game, so Pitt will be able to bear down against the run. See which team to pick here.

Why Boston College can cover

The Eagles have a dynamic player on their side, and until last week they had been on quite a roll. They have four losses, and one came in overtime and another was a two-point setback to No. 4 Florida State. Quarterback Thomas Castellanos is seventh in the ACC in passing yards (1,824) and third in rushing (806) and has accounted for 23 touchdowns. The Eagles average 26.4 points per game, while the Panthers are last in the conference at just 19.9 per contest.

BC leads the ACC in rushing at 202 yards per game, and the Panthers allowed 382 on the ground last week against Syracuse. Lewis Bond has 500 receiving yards, averaging 13.2 per catch, and five touchdowns. The Eagles' defense has had issues against the run but allows just 187 passing yards per game. Pitt has the worst rushing offense in the ACC (98 per game). Defensive back Elijah Jones leads the ACC with five interceptions, and BC has 15 takeaways. See which team to pick here.

