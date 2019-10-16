Brenden Rice, son of NFL legend Jerry Rice, commits to Colorado's 2020 recruiting class

Brenden Rice, the son of Pro Football Hall of Famer and legendary NFL wide receiver Jerry Rice, verbally committed to Colorado's 2020 class on Tuesday, announcing his decision on Twitter. The younger Rice, a three-star wide receiver, chose the Buffaloes over Arizona State, Michigan and Oregon.

"Colorado was the pick for me because of the environment I felt out there; it's different," Rice told 247Sports. "I see what coach Mel Tucker's vision is and I have a vision for myself, and I want to be a part of building that program up and what he's doing there."

Many will question my path but I put myself into your hands my Lord. ✞

Nameless™️ Committed💯. @KotgMedia pic.twitter.com/CJ85DNRuLT — Brenden (@BrendenRice) October 15, 2019

Rice, who was in Boulder to watch Colorado pull off a comeback win against rival Nebraska, added that Tucker's "enthusiasm really stood out."

"He is only loud when he needs to be and it was great to be able to see him in the locker room at that game against Nebraska," he said. "It was just different and it gave me goosebumps. I think I could run through a brick wall for that guy and it definitely makes me feel like that vision is something special."

The 6-foot-2, 204-pound prospect is rated as the No. 70 receiver in the country, per 247Sports, and the No. 12 player in the state of Arizona. He will be part of the 2020 Under Armour All-America Game on Jan. 2 from Orlando, Florida.

The older Rice spent 16 of his 20 years in the NFL with the 49ers. Rice earned 13 Pro Bowl nods and was a 12-time All-Pro. The three-time Super Bowl champion is widely regarded as the greatest receiver in NFL history and still holds career records in receptions, touchdown receptions and receiving yards.