The No. 9 Cincinnati Bearcats and the No. 16 SMU Mustangs will face off in an important American Athletic Conference clash at 9 p.m. ET on Saturday at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. SMU is 5-0 overall and 2-0 at home, while the Bearcats are 3-0 and are on the road for the first time. These are two of the five remaining unbeaten teams in the AAC.

The Mustangs are favored by 2.5 points in the latest SMU vs. Cincinnati odds from William Hill. The over-under for total points expected is set at 56.5. Before entering any Cincinnati vs. SMU picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of over $4,100 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It is a sizzling 25-13 on top-rated picks through seven weeks of the 2020 college football season, returning over $700 in profit already. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on SMU vs. Cincinnati. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college football odds for Cincinnati vs. SMU:

SMU vs. Cincinnati spread: SMU -2.5

SMU vs. Cincinnati over-under: 56 points

SMU vs. Cincinnati money line: SMU -145, Cincinnati +125

What you need to know about SMU

It took overtime, but SMU ultimately got the result it was hoping for last Friday with a 37-34 win over the Tulane Green Wave. The score was all tied up at the break 17-17, but the Mustangs were eventually able to pull ahead. They can attribute much of their success to receiver Danny Gray, who punched in one rushing touchdown in addition to catching five passes for one TD and 133 yards.

With quarterback Shane Buechele leading the charge, the Mustangs rank fifth nationally with 359.2 passing yards per game. They also have a strong rushing attack, averaging 204 yards per game on the ground. SMU is 2-2 against the spread this season.

What you need to know about Cincinnati

The Bearcats, 1-1 against the spread against FBS competition, have rolled to a 3-0 start and a No. 9 national ranking. They knocked off FCS-level Austin Peay 55-20 in the opener and then picked up victories over then-No. 22 Army, 24-10, and USF, 28-7. Defense has been Cincinnati's strength thus far in 2020 as the Bearcats are giving up just 12.3 points per game.

But quarterback Desmond Ridder is perfectly capable of moving the ball as well. Cincinnati averages 35.7 points per game and Ridder has completed over 60 percent of his passes for 597 yards and six touchdowns. He'll look to do a better job taking care of the ball, however, since he's thrown four interceptions on the year.

How to make SMU vs. Cincinnati picks

SportsLine's model has simulated Cincinnati vs. SMU 10,000 times and the results are in. It is leaning under on the total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins SMU vs. Cincinnati? And which side of the spread is hitting in almost 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has crushed its college football picks.