Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall has entered the transfer portal as a graduate transfer, 247Sports reports. McCall has spent the past four seasons as the Chanticleers' starter, passing for 10,005 yards and 88 touchdowns with just 14 interceptions.

It's McCall's second time dipping into the transfer portal. He tested the waters in December 2022, but later withdrew his name and returned to Coastal Carolina. He has one season of eligibility remaining.

McCall started seven games for Coastal Carolina in 2023, missing the final five contests of the regular season due to a head injury. He ended the year passing for 1,919 yards and 10 touchdowns while committing a career-high six interceptions. McCall passed for a career-best 2,873 yards and 27 touchdowns in 2021 while rushing for 290 yards and four scores. That came after he quarterbacked the Chanticleers to an improbable Sun Belt co-championship as a first-year starter in 2020, passing for 2,488 yards and 26 touchdowns, rushing for an additional 569 yards and seven touchdowns.

McCall joins a group of starting quarterbacks including Arkansas' K.J. Jefferson, Mississippi State's Will Rogers and Kansas State's Will Howard that also either have entered or plan to enter the portal, and are expected to garner widespread interest. McCall, a North Carolina native, did not receive any known Power Five offers during his initial recruitment, but his production over the years at Coastal Carolina makes him the type of player that can instantly plug a hole for those seeking a veteran presence at quarterback.

Coastal Carolina still has a to-be-determined bowl game on the docket after going 7-5 in the regular season, which was the program's first under coach Tim Beck.