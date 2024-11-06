The initial College Football Playoff rankings have been revealed and it is no surprise that Oregon is the top team. Oregon beat Michigan 38-17 last week and that gave the Ducks a 9-0 record heading into their matchup against Maryland on Saturday during the Week 11 college football schedule. They are 25-point favorites in the Week 11 college football odds via SportsLine consensus. No. 2 Ohio State is also a massive favorite in the Week 11 college football spreads, listed at -37.5 against Purdue. Should you back either of those heavy favorites to cover with your Week 11 college football bets?

No. 3 Georgia finds itself in a much different situation, as the Bulldogs are just 2.5-point road favorites at No. 16 Ole Miss on Saturday afternoon. Later in the day, No. 15 LSU (+3) hosts No. 11 Alabama in a game that will likely eliminate the loser from the College Football Playoff picture. Before locking in any Week 11 college football picks on those games or others, be sure to see the latest college football predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

Top college football predictions for Week 11

One of the college picks the model is high on during Week 11: Michigan (+14.5) easily stays within the spread at No. 8 Indiana in a 3:30 p.m. ET matchup on Saturday. The Hoosiers have won all nine of their games this season and have covered the spread in their last eight wins, but they have yet to face a team receiving a single vote in the AP poll. They will face one of their toughest challenges to date on Saturday, as Michigan's elite defense and rushing attack make them a difficult team to blow out.

The Wolverines only trailed No. 1 Oregon by 11 points with one minute remaining in the third quarter before giving up a pair of late touchdowns, but senior quarterback Davis Warren had one of his best performances of the season. He completed 13 of 23 passes for 165 yards and two touchdowns, while senior running back Donovan Edwards averaged 5.2 yards per carry. Michigan has won 10 of its last 11 games at Indiana, and the model has the Wolverines covering the spread in nearly 70% of simulations. See the rest of its Week 11 college football picks here.

Another prediction: No. 6 Penn State (-13.5) cruises to a blowout win over Washington in an 8 p.m. ET kickoff on Saturday. The Nittany Lions are coming off their first loss of the season, once again failing to beat Ohio State late in the year. They cannot afford another loss as they try to stay on track for a College Football Playoff spot, so bettors can expect a focused effort from them on Saturday night, especially since this is the annual White Out game.

Junior quarterback Drew Allar should be healthier after dealing with a lingering injury against the Buckeyes last week, while running backs Kaytron Allen and Nicholas Singleton are one of the best duos in the country. Washington has suffered two double-digit losses in its last three games, including a 40-16 setback at Iowa last month. The Huskies do not have enough firepower to keep pace in this matchup, as the model has Penn State covering the spread 60% of the time. See picks for every other game in Week 11 here.

College football odds for Week 11

Wednesday, Nov. 6

Ohio at Kent State (+19.5, 52.5)

Northern Illinois at Western Michigan (+1.5, 52.5)

Thursday, Nov. 7

Appalachian State at Coastal Carolina (+1, 62.5)

Florida Atlantic at East Carolina (-7.5, 57.5)

Friday, Nov. 8

California at Wake Forest (+7, 55)

Rice at Memphis (-9.5, 52.5)

Iowa at UCLA (+5.5, 44.5)

New Mexico at San Diego State (-3, 66.5)

Saturday, Nov. 9

Miami (FL) at Georgia Tech (+11.5, 63.5)

Florida at Texas (-21.5, 48)

Purdue at Ohio State (-37.5, 53.5)

Georgia at Ole Miss (+2.5, 55)

Michigan at Indiana (-14.5, 48.5)

Colorado at Texas Tech (+3.5, 62.5)

Maryland at Oregon (-25, 57.5)

Florida State at Notre Dame (-25.5, 42.5)

Alabama at LSU (+3, 58.5)

Nevada at Boise State (-24, 60.5)

Washington at Penn State (-13.5, 46.5)

BYU at Utah (+4, 40.5)