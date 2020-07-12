Watch Now: George Wilson Commits To South Carolina ( 4:06 )

South Carolina's 2021 recruiting class received a nice jolt Sunday when four-star edge rusher George Wilson chose the Gamecocks over North Carolina, Penn State and Arizona State. Wilson made his announcement live on CBS Sports HQ.

Wilson is South Carolina's second four-star commitment of the 2021 recruiting cycle and 15th commitment overall, according to 247Sports. The 6 foot 5, 214-pounder from Virginia Beach, Virginia, cited the loyalty South Carolina showed him during the recruiting process as a reason for why he chose the Gamecocks.

"When I get there, I'm going to get it done," Wilson said immediately following his commitment. "I'm going to try my hardest. Spurs up."

Charles Power, a national recruiting analyst for 247Sports, compares Wilson to Kemoko Turay of the Indianapolis Colts and provided this scouting report on his future at the collegiate level.

"Has a long, lean frame. Still relatively thin. Doubles as a basketball player and should add mass once he dedicates more time to football and the weight room. Also holds mid-major offers on the hardwood. Shows twitchy, explosive athleticism off the edge. Uses his first-step quickness to blow by offensive linemen and dart into the backfield. Primarily rushes from a stand-up, two-point stance. Closes quickly and finishes plays with high level explosion. Naturally nimble and gets skinny when sliding between gaps. Has sideline-to-sideline ability in pursuit. Verified size and information on his frame is murky at this point but will need to add weight regardless. Is a high ceiling type who projects as a Power Five starter with the upside to develop into a NFL Draft pick."

Wilson is also a standout basketball player in high school and likely has the skills to test himself at the collegiate level, but ultimately, football seems be his ticket to the professional ranks.