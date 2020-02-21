Colorado coaching search: Kansas City Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy withdraws name from consideration

Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator and former Colorado running back Eric Bieniemy has withdrawn his name from consideration for the head coaching vacancy at his alma mater, according to a report from KUSA-9 in Denver. ESPN also confirmed the report.

The news came just hours after Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian also withdrew his name from consideration for the job that was formerly occupied by Mel Tucker. Michigan State hired Tucker away from Colorado earlier this month after he went 5-7 in his only season in Boulder.

Bieniemy is one of the hottest candidates at any level, and has interviewed for multiple NFL head coaching vacancies since taking over as the Chiefs' offensive coordinator in 2018. He led the Chiefs' offense to a win over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV earlier this month, and helped quarterback Patrick Mahomes win the game's MVP.

Where does Colorado turn from here? Former Wisconsin and Arkansas head coach Bret Bielema has reportedly interviewed for the position. He spent two seasons on the New England Patriots staff after being let go by the Razorbacks following the 2017 season. He was recently hired to coach outside linebackers on the New York Giants staff.

Another option is current Air Force coach Troy Calhoun. He has served as head coach of the Falcons since 2007, amassing a 98-69 record.

The Buffaloes could turn to interim head coach Darrin Chiaverini. A former wide receiver with the Buffaloes, Chiaverini has been on the Colorado staff since 2016 in multiple roles including co-offensive coordinator, wide receivers coach and recruiting coordinator.