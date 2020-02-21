Colorado coaching search: Kansas City Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy withdraws name from consideration
Bieniemy is the second coaching candidate to withdraw this week
Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator and former Colorado running back Eric Bieniemy has withdrawn his name from consideration for the head coaching vacancy at his alma mater, according to a report from KUSA-9 in Denver. ESPN also confirmed the report.
The news came just hours after Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian also withdrew his name from consideration for the job that was formerly occupied by Mel Tucker. Michigan State hired Tucker away from Colorado earlier this month after he went 5-7 in his only season in Boulder.
Bieniemy is one of the hottest candidates at any level, and has interviewed for multiple NFL head coaching vacancies since taking over as the Chiefs' offensive coordinator in 2018. He led the Chiefs' offense to a win over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV earlier this month, and helped quarterback Patrick Mahomes win the game's MVP.
Where does Colorado turn from here? Former Wisconsin and Arkansas head coach Bret Bielema has reportedly interviewed for the position. He spent two seasons on the New England Patriots staff after being let go by the Razorbacks following the 2017 season. He was recently hired to coach outside linebackers on the New York Giants staff.
Another option is current Air Force coach Troy Calhoun. He has served as head coach of the Falcons since 2007, amassing a 98-69 record.
The Buffaloes could turn to interim head coach Darrin Chiaverini. A former wide receiver with the Buffaloes, Chiaverini has been on the Colorado staff since 2016 in multiple roles including co-offensive coordinator, wide receivers coach and recruiting coordinator.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Reports: Sarkisian staying at Alabama
Sarkisian has previous Pac-12 head coaching experience at USC and Washington
-
Schedule for SEC Media Days announced
The event will return to Atlanta for the second time in three years
-
Hurdles remain for new transfer rules
Freedom for student-athletes is great in concept, but there is fallout to consider before execution
-
Marshall-ECU moved to Week Zero
Seventy-five people lost their lives in 1970 returning to Huntington from Marshall's game vs....
-
Sarkisian interviews for Colorado job
Sarkisian spent the 2019 season as with the Crimson Tide and has plenty of Pac-12 experience
-
NCAA looking at one-time transfer rule
This would be big news for college football, along with men's and women's basketball
-
2020 National Signing Day breakdown
CBS Sports was with you all day covering National Signing Day as the Class of 2020 wrapped...
-
LSU unseats Clemson as national champions
Complete analysis, highlights and coverage of the 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship
-
Miami (OH) vs. Louisiana live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Miami (OH) vs. Louisiana football game