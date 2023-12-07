Deion Sanders and Colorado landed a much-needed commitment in the form of five-star offensive tackle Jordan Seaton, who announced his intentions Thursday on FS1's "Undisputed." Seaton committed to the Buffs over a laundry list of offers, including Tennessee, Ohio State and Alabama.

Seaton is a game-changer for a Colorado squad in desperate need of juice both on the offensive line and on the recruiting trail. The Class of 2024 recruit would be a favorite to start right away for an offensive line that struggled to protect quarterback Shedeur Sanders. The Buffaloes gave up 56 sacks, more than any other team in the Power Five, and ranked last nationally in rushing offense.

Two starters from that O-line are already in the transfer portal: Van Wells and Gerad Christian-Lichtenhan. The Buffaloes also just added a new offensive line coach, Oklahoma analyst Phil Loadholt, according to multiple reports.

Seaton stands apart as one of the elite offensive linemen in the Class of 2024. Listed at 6-foot-5 and 287 pounds, Seaton is ranked the No. 30 overall player and the No. 2 offensive tackle in the Top247 rankings. He boasts a freaky 6-foot-10 wingspan and even clocked 17.7 miles per hour on GPS tracking during a game, according to 247Sports.

His addition is enough for Colorado to jump 13 spots in the 247Sports team rankings (to No. 53) with 10 commits. The Buffaloes are expected to again pull in a transfer-heavy class. Three recruits are top-100 players in the Top247 rankings.

"One of the few offensive line prospects in the 2024 cycle that has a chance to be a left tackle at the game's highest level," 247Sports director of scouting Andrew Ivins wrote in a scouting report. "Should be viewed as a potential multi-year starter for a College Football Playoff contender based on what he put on tape as a 12th grader at IMG Academy, which has churned out plenty of high-profile linemen over the years."

Colorado went 4-8 in Sanders' first season in Boulder. It was a three-win improvement led by a 3-0 record in nonconference play, but the Buffaloes still finished 1-8 and last place in conference play for the second year in a row.