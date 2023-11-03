A Mountain West battle features the Colorado State Rams (3-5) traveling to play the Wyoming Cowboys (5-3) on Friday evening in a rivalry matchup known as the Border War. Wyoming looks to get back in the winning column after dropping two straight games. In Week 9, Boise State blew out the Cowboys 32-7. Meanwhile, Colorado State is also on a two-game slide. Last Saturday, No. 25 Air Force topped Colorado State 30-13. CSU wide receiver Tory Horton (leg) will be a game-time decision.

Kickoff from War Memorial Stadium in Wyoming is set for 8 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network. The Cowboys are 6-point favorites in the latest Colorado State vs. Wyoming odds from the SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 41.5.

Colorado State vs. Wyoming spread: Cowboys -6

Colorado State vs. Wyoming over/under: 41.5 points

Colorado State vs. Wyoming money line: Cowboys -228, Rams +185

CSU: Colorado State is 1-6 in its last seven games on the road

WYO: Wyoming is 5-0 in its last five games at home

Why Wyoming can cover

The Cowboys have a talented and instinctive defensive unit. Rolling into Friday's showdown, Wyoming is fourth in the conference in total defense (388.3) and third in pass defense (209.4). Junior linebacker Easton Gibbs has great recovery speed and awareness in the open field to make stops consistently. Gibbs is fourth in the Mountain West in total tackles (74) with 9.2 tackles per game.

The California native has recorded double-digit tackles in four outings in 2023. In the loss to Boise State, Gibbs logged 11 total tackles. Junior linebacker Shae Suiaunoa is another effective defender on the second level. Suiaunoa owns solid play recognition skills and wraps up well. The Texas native is seventh in the Mountain West in total tackles (64). See which team to pick here.

Why Colorado State can cover

The Rams have a versatile group of pass-catchers. Horton, if he's able to go, is the No. 1 option in the aerial attack. The California native ranks first in the conference in receptions (70), receiving yards (790), and receiving yards per game (98.7). He's logged double-digit catches in four games thus far. On Oct. 14 versus Boise State, Horton totaled 10 receptions for 130 yards. If he's out or limited, look for receivers Justus Ross-Simmons and Louis Brown IV to get more targers.

Junior tight end Dallin Holker is a reliable weapon in both the run and pass game. The Utah native is seventh in the Mountain West in receiving yards (620) with 48 receptions and six touchdowns. In Week 8 versus UNLV, he snagged four receptions for 80 yards.

