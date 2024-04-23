Colorado running back Dylan Edwards is expected to enter the transfer portal, 247Sports reports. He led the Buffaloes last year with 321 yards rushing on 4.2 yards per carry.

Edwards was a pivotal flip for coach Deion Sanders and his staff in the Class of 2023, a four-star recruit who had long been committed to Kansas State. Sanders had coached Edwards since he was a kid playing youth ball in Texas, and the longstanding relationship ultimately led to Edwards picking the Buffs.

In his first game with the Buffaloes, Edwards scored four touchdowns in a 45-42 upset victory over then-No. 17 TCU. However, his usage slipped during the year as Colorado moved away from the running game. He finished with 321 yards rushing and 299 yards receiving.

Additionally, third-string running back Sy'Veon Wilkerson entered the portal from Colorado on Tuesday. With his decision, the top four running backs on Colorado's 2023 roster have all entered the transfer portal.

The Buffaloes recently added Ohio State transfer Dallan Hayden, who posted 663 yards rushing and six touchdowns over the last two years. The Buffaloes are also recruiting Miami (Ohio) transfer Rashad Amos, who rushed for 1,075 yards and 13 touchdowns last season. Amos committed to Mississippi State as a transfer but is expected to visit Boulder this coming weekend.