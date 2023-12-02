The 2023 SEC Championship Game will take place on Saturday and this season it will be the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs facing off against the No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide. This is a rematch of the 2021 SEC Championship Game that Alabama won 41-24 but Georgia got revenge five weeks later when it defeated the Crimson Tide in the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship Game. This is the first time these programs have played each other since that meeting in Indianapolis and it will be winning streak against winning streak with Georgia taking 29 games in a row and Alabama winning 10 straight since an early-season loss to Texas.

Kickoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, which began hosting the SEC Championship Game in 2017 after the stadium was completed. The Bulldogs are 5-point favorites in the Georgia vs. Alabama odds via the SportsLine consensus while the over/under is at 55.5 points. Before making any Alabama vs. Georgia picks, you need to see the college football predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Saturday's game can be seen live on CBS and streamed live on Paramount+.

Here are the college football odds and trends for Alabama vs. Georgia:

Georgia vs. Alabama spread: Georgia -5

Georgia vs. Alabama over/under: 55.5 points

Georgia vs. Alabama money line: Georgia -211, Alabama +174

Georgia vs. Alabama streaming: Paramount+

Why Georgia can cover

The Bulldogs haven't lost since the aforementioned 2021 SEC Championship Game and during their 29-game winning streak, they've won by double-digits 24 times. Brock Bowers is expected to return for this game after sitting last week against Georgia Tech because of ankle soreness.

One of the nation's top playmakers, he'll be used all over the field to create mismatches against an Alabama defense that has given up at least 20 points in six of its last seven games. The Georgia offense has averaged 7.2 yards per play this season and the Bulldogs have been exceptionally balanced, running the ball 423 times and throwing it 399 times.

Why Alabama can cover

The Crimson Tide are on a 10-game winning streak since losing at home to Texas in Week 2. Jalen Milroe's miraculous touchdown pass on 4th-and-goal from the 31-yard line last week in the Iron Bowl helped keep Alabama's hopes of playing in the College Football Playoff alive and the Crimson Tide will be seeking their eighth SEC title in the last 12 years.

After briefly being benched earlier in the season, Milroe has gone on to pass for 2,526 yards and 21 touchdowns with only six interceptions while also rushing for 439 yards and 12 scores. Alabama has rushed for 954 yards over its last four games and will be looking to exploit a Georgia defense that has given up at least 150 rushing yards in three of its last four games.

How to make Georgia vs. Alabama picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the total, projecting 55 combined points.

So who wins Georgia vs. Alabama in the 2023 SEC Championship Game?