It's Week 12 in college football, though it may as well be rumor season. The status of Tennessee QB Nico Iamaleava for a titanic clash vs. Georgia wore on this week at a snip-snap, snip-snap pace. Oregon coach Dan Lanning was linked to the NFL (naturally, so was Deion Sanders). The transfer portal saw a few more additions, including Boston College QB Thomas Castellanos, who left the team midweek after losing his starting job. And don't even get us started on No. 1 overall recruit Bryce Underwood, who is taking cryptic to another level.

The insider notebook does not profess to have answers on all of these water cooler conversations. But we can adress a few of them, plus a few other notes we're chewing on, such as the latest at two coaching vacancies.

USATSI

Nico Iamaleava status update

Tennessee has classified Nico Iamaleava as questionable on its first two injury reports this week, but it is more likely than not that the Vols will have their star quarterback available against Georgia on Saturday in Athens.

While no one has confirmed to CBS Sports that he will 100% be available, sources have shared continued optimism that Iamaleava will play against the No. 12 Bulldogs. Iamaleava, who entered concussion protocol after leaving Tennessee's game against Mississippi State last week, has progressed throughout the week, a good sign for the Vols in a game that's entered must-win territory.

If he isn't available, the 8-1 and seventh-ranked Vols would rely on backup Gaston Moore. Currently, it would be a surprise if anyone other than Iamaleava starts at quarterback.

Iamaleava's status remains clearer than that of his top wide receiver, Dont'e Thornton. Thornton, who leads the Vols with 505 receiving yards, was also listed as questionable Wednesday and Thursday. A source said Thursday night that Thornton's status remains uncertain.

Georgia enters the matchup as a 9.5-point favorite.

Sanders ranks second among Power Four quarterbacks with 24 passing touchdowns USATSI

Is Shedeur Sanders deserving of more credit?

Typically, a first-round quarterback prospect playing a key role in a team's rise from 4-8 to a possible playoff berth would be a leading Heisman Trophy candidate.

That hasn't been the case for Shedeur Sanders, who currently sits outside the top eight in Heisman odds despite leading Colorado to a 7-2 start.

While Sanders is one of college football's biggest names, some coaches who have faced him believe he's not getting enough credit for his performance and leadership in Colorado's success.

"I said in our staff room that he was a magician heading into the game," an opposing defensive coordinator said. "Makes few mistakes. Incredibly gifted and leads the entire team."

Sanders ranks second among Power Four quarterbacks with 24 passing touchdowns, fifth with an average of 320 passing yards per game, and eighth with a quarterback rating of 163.06.

Since Colorado's Sept. 7 loss to Nebraska, Sanders has guided the Buffaloes to six wins in seven games, accounting for at least three touchdowns in each.

Even beyond the stats, one opposing staffer said Sanders exceeded expectations.

"I expected him to hold the ball more and gamble a little," the general manager said. "He didn't. Played really, really well. … He's really good. Very accurate. Was in command the entire time. Didn't put the ball in harm's way and didn't force things."

Sanders' teammate Travis Hunter has been a Heisman contender throughout the season, but it's worth asking whether Sanders deserves even more recognition.

Updates on two Group of Five coaching vacancies

Before Ryan Walters was hired as Purdue's head coach in December 2022, many on Western Kentucky's staff expected Hilltoppers head coach Tyson Helton to get the job.

Helton stayed at WKU and now has the team at 6-2 overall and 4-0 in Conference USA play, making him a target for other jobs. Helton is a strong candidate for the head coaching vacancy at East Carolina, according to sources.

While Helton may prefer a Power Four opportunity, ECU offers compelling factors. Helton currently earns $925,000 at WKU, while ECU, a top Group of Five program, was paying former coach Mike Houston $2.3 million annually. ECU's conference, the AAC, is also considered the top Group of Five league and a step up from Conference USA.

There was growing belief this season that Fresno State's head coaching job was interim head coach Tim Skipper's to lose. That belief has shifted.

After starting 5-3, Fresno has fallen to 5-5, with losses to previously 3-5 Hawaii and previously 1-7 Air Force.

While Fresno administrators think highly of Skipper, who was an assistant under Jeff Tedford before taking over as interim head coach, sources indicate the Bulldogs are now likely to hire externally.

Fresno, which has a bye this week, closes the regular season against 6-3 Colorado State and Power Four opponent UCLA.

USATSI

Could an NFL team hire a college head coach?

A recent ESPN report on NFL interest in Oregon head coach Dan Lanning has sparked speculation about college coaches jumping to the NFL.

However, industry sources say it's unlikely that Lanning or any other college head coach makes the leap this cycle. Lanning has a $20 million buyout, strong ties to Oregon and Phil Knight, and only three years of college head coaching experience. While the NFL is aware of Lanning's potential, the 38-year-old is viewed as a candidate for the future rather than this cycle.

If any college head coach garners serious NFL interest this cycle, sources point to Texas' Steve Sarkisian. Sarkisian, 20-3 over the past two seasons, has NFL experience as Atlanta's offensive coordinator (2017-18) and Oakland's quarterbacks coach (2004). His buyout is $10 million, half of Lanning's.

Despite this, it's considered more likely Sarkisian remains at Texas.

Jim Harbaugh's hiring by the Los Angeles Chargers last offseason marks the most recent college-to-NFL head coaching move. The last three before him -- Urban Meyer (2021), Matt Rhule (2020), and Kliff Kingsbury (2019) -- all struggled in the NFL, which may contribute to the hesitancy around making such hires.