Jim Harbaugh had his record credited with Michigan's record 1,000th win from last Saturday as part of an institutional decision regarding his current three-game suspension imposed by the Big Ten, CBS Sports has learned.

Michigan informed the NCAA on Wednesday that it decided the Wolverines' results over the final three games of the regular season would be credited to Harbaugh's record. That includes last week's win at Maryland overseen by acting coach Sherrone Moore, which was the the 1,000th victory in program history.

It was previously reported that credit for Michigan's first three wins of the season would go to the assistant coaches who led the program during those games. The school self-imposed a three-game suspension on Harbaugh to begin the year hoping to mitigate any penalties that may result from an ongoing NCAA investigation into alleged recruiting violations.

Those three wins were credited to the four assistant coaches who took over in those games: defensive coordinator Jesse Minter, run game coordinator Mike Hart, special teams coordinator Jay Harbaugh and offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore. Hart and Jay Harbaugh each stand with 1-0 records despite working alternating halves against UNLV.

Earlier this month, Jim Harbaugh was suspended for the final three games of the regular season by the Big Ten amid the NCAA's separate ongoing investigation into a sign-stealing scandal. The Wolverines last week decided not to fight the suspension after initially seeking a preliminary injunction.

It has been Michigan's option to determine who receives credit for the results of games in which Harbaugh has been suspended because those suspensions were not mandated by the NCAA.

Harbaugh's career record now stands at 140-52 (82-25 Big Ten) at Michigan. Despite being suspended for five of the Wolverines' 11 games so far this season, he holds an 8-0 record on the campaign counting the last two wins over Penn State and Maryland.

No. 3 Michigan hosts No. 2 Ohio State on Saturday with the winner advancing to the Big Ten Championship Game. Both NCAA investigations into the Wolverines remain ongoing.