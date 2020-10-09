A Big 12 battle is on tap Saturday between the TCU Horned Frogs and the Kansas State Wildcats at 4 p.m. ET at Amon G. Carter Stadium. TCU is 1-1, while Kansas State is 2-1. The Wildcats are 4-0 against the spread in their last four conference games. The Horned Frogs, meanwhile, are 7-15 against the spread in their last 22 conference games.

The Horned Frogs are favored by nine-points in the latest TCU vs. Kansas State odds from William Hill, and the over-under is set at 50.5. Before you make any Kansas State vs. TCU picks, check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, the model has set its sights on TCU vs. Kansas State. Here are the college football odds from William Hill and trends for Kansas State vs. TCU:

Kansas State vs. TCU spread: TCU -9

Kansas State vs. TCU over-under: 50.5 points

Kansas State vs. TCU money line: TCU -335, Kansas State +275

What you need to know about Kansas State

The Wildcats are paced by true freshman quarterback Will Howard, who threw for 173 yards against Texas Tech in a 31-21 comeback victory last week. That effort included a 70-yard touchdown to fellow true freshman Deuce Vaughn, and made Howard the first Wildcat true freshman signal caller with a 100-yard passing game since Josh Freeman in 2006.

Howard has played in relief of the injured Skylar Thompson (arm), who has practiced some this week and could see action against TCU.

What you need to know about TCU

The Horned Frogs are coming off an impressive 33-31 victory over the Texas Longhorns in Austin. Quarterback Max Duggan passed for 231 yards, while rushing for 79 yards and two touchdowns in TCU's upset victory. Duggan has passed for 472 yards and three touchdowns this season, and he also leads the team in rushing with 89 yards and two scores.

TCU enters Saturday's showdown having won 14 of its last 20 games as a favorite. However, the Horned Frogs are just 2-6 against the spread in their last eight games in October.

How to make Kansas State vs. TCU picks

