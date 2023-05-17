Former Michigan State wide receiver Keon Coleman is heading to the ACC. Coleman, one of the most coveted receivers in the transfer portal, committed to Florida State Wednesday on the 247Sports Instagram page, giving the Seminoles another massive weapon on offense heading into a season that features high expectations for a program on the rise back to prominence.

Coleman ranked as the 23rd-best player to enter the transfer portal this spring, according to 247Sports, and was one of only two top-100 players that hadn't found a new home. He drew strong interest from the transfer portal as soon he entered in April. He took official visits at Florida State and Ole Miss before ultimately picking the 'Noles over the Rebels.

Coleman ranked as the No. 4 WR in the transfer portal rankings. He was a former four-star prospect out of Opelousas, Louisiana, and committed to Michigan State over two dozen Power Five programs in the 2021 class. As a sophomore for the Spartans last season, Coleman caught 58 passes for 798 yards with eight touchdowns in his first full season of extended action.

The commitment from Coleman adds to a Florida State wide receiver room that already includes Johnny Wilson, who caught 43 passes for 897 yards and five touchdowns last fall after transferring in from Arizona State. Darion Williamson is also expected to have a larger role this fall after only catching eight passes for 131 yards as a sophomore.

Florida State will head into the season as one of the top teams in the country under coach Mike Norvell. FSU finished 10-3 in the 2022 season and defeated Oklahoma in the Cheez-It Bowl for its first double-digit win season since 2016.

Major boosts for FSU, Jordan Travis

Coleman gives star quarterback Jordan Travis another top target and big-play threat. At 6-foot-4 and 210 pounds, Coleman is a big-bodied wide receiver who averaged 13.8 yards per reception last fall. FSU was already going to be an explosive offense with Travis, Wilson and running back Trey Benson, but Coleman gives Travis another weapon that will increase his chances to win the Heisman Trophy.

After a 10-win season in Travis' first full year as the starter for FSU, the 'Noles are pegged to be a serious contender for a College Football Playoff berth. Caleb Williams and Drake Maye are considered the consensus top quarterbacks for the 2024 NFL Draft, but a strong season for Travis which sees FSU take the next step could also put him into the conversation as a first-round pick.

Travis threw for 3,214 yards and 24 touchdowns with only five interceptions last season, and evolving as a passer and improving with going off script and pushing the ball downfield will determine if he's a Day 1 pick next spring. Getting another reliable and proven receiver in Coleman builds both of those cases.

Talent pool in transfer portal is shrinking

The talent in the transfer portal is going fast with summer on the horizon. Prior to Wednesday, Coleman was one of only two players in the top 100 of the 247Sports transfer portal rankings that hadn't committed to a school. The other player is former TCU WR Jordan Hudson, who is being forecasted via the 247Sports Crystal Ball as someone who could be on the move to SMU.

Coleman ranked as the No. 4 WR in the transfer portal rankings. The only players ranked ahead of him were Hudson (No. 22 overall), Adonai Mitchell (No. 14) and Dominic Lovett (No. 22), and landing Coleman this late in the cycle is a huge win for Florida State. Coleman is FSU's 10th player landed via the transfer portal and the 'Noles rank as a top-10 class according to the 247Sports team transfer portal rankings.