Miami coach Mario Cristobal announced Friday that offensive coordinator Josh Gattis has been relieved of his duties. Gattis, who also served as the team's wide receivers coach, only spent one year on Cristobal's coaching staff.

Gattis' offense was a massive disappointment in 2022 -- Cristobal's first leading the 'Canes. They averaged just 367.4 yards per game and 5.34 yards per play, ranking ninth in the ACC in both categories. They finished 10th in the conference in scoring at just 23.6 points per game, and scored 16 points or less in four of their last five games.

It was a shocking result considering Gattis was one of Cristobal's biggest hires during his first year with the program. Gattis won the 2021 Broyles Award given to the nation's top assistant coach after helping Michigan win the Big Ten title and earn a berth in the College Football Playoff. That offense racked up 443.1 yards per game, 6.39 yards per play and 40.4 points per game.

Gattis was at Michigan from 2019-21, and led a turnaround of a Michigan offense that was essentially a middle-of-the-road offense within the Big Ten prior to his arrival. In 2018, he served as the co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach under Nick Saban at Alabama. That offense finished second in the nation in yards per play (7.76) behind only Oklahoma (8.6).