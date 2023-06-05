Former Virginia Tech quarterback Michael Vick, California running back Marshawn Lynch, Pittsburgh wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald and Marshall wide receiver Randy Moss headline a star-studded group of players on the ballot for induction into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2024. There are 78 former FBS players and nine former FBS coaches on the ballot, as well as 101 former players and 32 former coaches from the divisional ranks.

Vick threw for 3,299 yards, tossed 21 touchdowns while rushing for 1,299 yards and 17 touchdowns for the Hokies from 1999-2000. He was one of the most dynamic players of his generation and one of the most impactful dual-threat quarterbacks during a time in which college football was rapidly changing into the more wide-open spread scheme that has become prevalent in the sport. He finished third in voting for the Heisman Trophy in 1999 when he led the Hokies to the Sugar Bowl, which served as the BCS Championship Game. He followed that up with a sixth-place finish in Heisman voting before being selected No. 1 overall by the Atlanta Falcons in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Moss caught 78 passes for 1,709 yards and 28 touchdowns in 1996 -- Marshall's last in the FCS ranks (then-division I-AA). He followed that up with one of the most impressive receiving seasons of all time in 1997 as the Thundering Herd made their FBS debut when he caught 97 passes for 1,820 yards and 26 touchdowns. That earned him consensus All-American status and the Biletnikoff Award given to the nation's top wide receiver. He finished fourth in Heisman voting in his final season before being selected 21st overall in the 1998 NFL Draft by the Minnesota Vikings.

Lynch rushed for 3,230 yards and 29 touchdowns in three years from 2004-06. He was a first-team All-American in 2006 after rushing for 1,356 yards an 11 touchdowns, leading the Bears to a win in the Holiday Bowl and a No. 14 final ranking in the AP Top 25.

Fitzgerald had 166 catches and 2,677 yards in two seasons with the Panthers (2002-03). His 92-catch, 1,672-yard season in 2003 earned him the Biletnikoff Award and unanimous All-American honors.

Coaches on the list for the College Football Hall of Fame class include former Miami and UTSA coach Larry Coker, former Michigan State coach Mark Dantonio and former Nebraska and Ohio coach Frank Solich.

"It's an enormous honor to just be on the College Football Hall of Fame ballot considering more than 5.62 million people have played college football and only 1,074 players have been inducted," said National Football Foundation president and CEO Steve Hatchell. "The Hall's requirement of being a First-Team All-American creates a much smaller pool of about 1,500 individuals who are even eligible. Being in today's elite group means an individual is truly among the greatest to have ever played the game, and we look forward to announcing the 2024 College Football Hall of Fame Class early next year."

Moss and former Appalachian State quarterback Armanti Edwards headline the divisional candidates for the College Football Hall of Fame.

Click here to see the full College Football Hall of Fame ballot, which was announced by the National Football Foundation. The 2024 College Football Hall of Fame class will be inducted at the 66th NFF Awards Dinner on Dec. 10, 2024.