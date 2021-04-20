Michigan landed a huge commitment on Tuesday from one of the best wide receivers in the Class of 2022. Tyler Morris, a four-star wide receiver out of Nazareth Academy in Bolingbrook, Illinois, announced his commitment to coach Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines in a Twitter post.

"I would like to start by thanking my parents and family for their support and guidance to help me become the person that I am today," he wrote. "Thank you to coach [Tim] Racki, the Nazareth coaching staff and my teammates for always pushing me to be a better player and helping me grow into a better person. Thank you to all of my youth coaches who helped me develop the love of the game. Thank you to Kevin Kasper and Josh Taylor for showing me what hard work really is."

Morris is the No. 80 overall player and 10th-ranked wide receiver in the upcoming recruiting class, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. He chose the Wolverines over Notre Dame, Missouri, Northwestern and Penn State. Allen Trieu, national recruiting analyst for 247Sports, compared Morris to Miami Dolphins star Will Fuller and provided this scouting report.

"Comes from a multi-sport background which includes outstanding track results as he was entering high school," Trieu wrote. "The athleticism shows on the football field. He can climb the ladder and get into the air to come down with passes that would be outside the radius for other players. He tracks the football very well and adjusts to passes. Fluid, loose-hipped and that helps him both after the catch and as a route runner. Shows good instincts for finding space as a route runner. Can be effective on jet sweeps and screens. Has to add some bulk and get stronger still. Can do so many things for an offense that it is hard to imagine scenarios where he will not be productive in college because he can of his versatility."

Morris is the seventh Class of 2022 player to commit to Michigan -- a group that includes five-star cornerback prospect and No. 11 overall player Will Johnson. The class is currently ranked No. 21 in the country and the fourth-best in the Big Ten.