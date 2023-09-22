Brennan Armstrong could heap more misery on his former team when his NC State Wolfpack visit the Virginia Cavaliers for an ACC matchup Friday night at Scott Stadium. Armstrong spent five seasons at Virginia, three as a starter, but now the quarterback is leading the 2-1 Wolfpack. The Cavaliers (0-3) are off to an abysmal start as the only Power Five team without a victory. They lost several key players in the transfer portal after going 3-7 last season. The Wolfpack went 8-5, and their only loss this season came to top-10 Notre Dame. They rebounded with a 45-7 victory against VMI last Saturday. Virginia lost 42-14 to Maryland last Friday.

Kickoff in Charlottesville, Va. is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The Wolfpack are 9-point favorites in the latest N.C. State vs. Virginia odds, and the over/under for total points scored is set at 47.5.

NC State vs. Virginia spread: Wolfpack -9

NC State vs. Virginia over/under: 47.5 points

NC State vs. Virginia money line: Wolfpack -364, Cavaliers +285

NCST: NC State is 14-12 ATS in its ACC games since 2020.

UVA: Virginia is 15-9 ATS in conference games since 2020.

Why NC State can cover

Armstrong has been the star of the offense, and the unit should have little trouble making plays against the struggling Cavaliers. Armstrong has 679 passing yards and a team-high 161 rushing yards while accounting for six touchdowns. Virginia is allowing 452 yards per game (112th in FBS) and yielding 42 points per contest (120th). NCSU is allowing 29.5 points (83rd).

The Virginia defense has struggled mightily against the run, giving up 191 yards per game on the ground (112th in FBS). NC State averages 146.5 (62nd), with Armstrong leading a stable of capable runners. Four have at least one run of 15 yards or more, and Jordan Houston (96 yards) and Kendrick Raphael (92) lead the way. Michael Allen is averaging 7.4 yards on 11 carries. The Wolfpack defense has nine sacks and is allowing less than 200 passing yards per game.

Why Virginia can cover

Virginia is 3-1 against the spread as a home underdog since the start of last season. The offense has been a bright spot at times. Freshman quarterback Anthony Colandrea has committed some costly turnovers but has 640 passing yards over the past two games. He replaced the injured Tony Muskett in the opener, but the Monmouth transfer could be set to return. Whichever quarterback is in the lineup Friday will have some weapons to work with.

Receivers Malik Washington and Malachi Fields have combined for 37 receptions for 496 yards this season. The Cavaliers passing offense averages 249 yards and 8.4 yards per attempt (36th in FBS). Kobe Pace has been trouble for defenses out of the backfield, as the running back has 103 yards and two touchdowns on just five receptions. Pace also has 62 rushing yards, while Perris Jones has 82 and two TDs.

