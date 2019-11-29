Ohio State vs. Michigan: Ohio store offers free appliance, mattress promotion if Buckeyes shut out Wolverines
$500,000 worth of purchases has been made so far
Appliance Factory and Mattress Kingdom, an appliance and mattress store in Ohio, is running a promotion to reimburse customers if the Ohio State Buckeyes can shutout the Michigan Wolverines. Undefeated No. 1 ranked Ohio State will head to Michigan Stadium to play No. 13 ranked, 9-2 Michigan on Saturday.
The rivalry is taken very seriously, and the store won't even use "M's" in their tweet -- like so many Buckeye faithful -- or in their name on Twitter, and instead inserted an "X" emoji.
Ohio State has shutout one team so far this season, beating the Cincinnati Bearcats 42-0, back in September.
The last time the Buckeyes shutout the Wolverines was quite some time ago, all the way back n 1962 when No. 8 Ohio State beat No. 4 Michigan 28-0. Ohio State has not shut them out in Ann Arbor since 1955.
Sportsbooks are not offering odds on the likeliness of this happening, but that is not stopping Ohio State fains from flooding to the stores in the hopes of a deal of a lifetime.
Store spokesperson John Higgins spoke to The Action Network and said that customers have already spent $500,000 at the stores and there is still over a day left of the promotion.
The company took out half a million dollars of insurance and says, "We will self-insure the rest."
The last major promotion like this that aligned with the sports world came from "Mattress Mack", who ran a promotion to refund to customers who spend $3,000 or more on a mattress if the Astros ended up being World Series champions.
He lost $13 million in bets that he made to offset the hit he would have taken if the Astros had hoisted the trophy.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
UCF vs. South Florida odds, picks, bets
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Fridays's UCF vs. South Florida game 10,000...
-
Virginia tops Va. Tech for ACC Coastal
The Wahoos are the seventh team to win the ACC Coastal in the last seven years
-
Arkansas players miss game with mumps
Vaccines have been made available to the players exposed to the virus
-
CFB DFS, Week 14: Optimal lineups, picks
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2M in career winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
Memphis vs. Cincinnati pick, live stream
American Athletic Conference title and New Year's Six hopes hang in the balance
-
Week 14 CFB odds, picks, sims, lines
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every Week 14 college football game 10,000 times
-
College football top 25 games, Week 14
NCAA football scores plus live updates, rankings and highlights from Friday in Week 14
-
Memphis vs. Cincinnati score, live updates
Live updates, highlights and analysis as Memphis and Cincinnati square off in a key AAC showdown
-
UCF vs. South Florida live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the UCF vs. South Florida football game