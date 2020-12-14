The Pac-12 announced a new opponent for USC in the championship game on Monday, replacing Washington with Oregon after the Huskies informed the league that it will not be able to play on Friday.

"This decision was made under the Pac-12's football game cancellation policy and Football Championship Game policy due to Washington neither having the minimum 53 scholarship student-athletes available for the game nor the minimum number of scholarship student-athletes at a position group, in each case as a result of a number of positive football student-athlete COVID-19 cases and resulting isolation of additional football student-athletes under contact tracing protocols," the league announced in an official statement.

Oregon gets the nod to replace Washington as the team with the next-best record in the Pac-12 North. Oregon and Stanford are currently tied for second place with a 3-2 record, but the Ducks win the tiebreakers as a result of their head-to-head win in the first week of Pac-12 play.

Undefeated at 5-0, USC began to prepare for both Washington and Oregon on Sunday when reports circulated that the Huskies might not be able to meet the requirements to play laid out by the league in its return-to-play protocol. Now Clay Helton and the Trojans coaches can turn their attention fully to the Ducks, and a matchup of the two preseason division favorites. While Oregon has fallen out of the rankings with two straight losses to Oregon State and Cal, the Ducks are one of the few teams in the Pac-12 with a comparable talent level to the USC roster, so their promotion into the championship game presents no relief for Trojans.