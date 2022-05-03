Biletnikoff Award-winning receiver Jordan Addison's officially entered the transfer portal on Tuesday after two years at Pitt. Addison has not made a decision regarding a destination, though USC has been pegged as the likely landing spot and a return to the Panthers program even remains on the table, according to multiple reports.

USC quickly emerged as a potential destination just as rumors of Addison considering a portal entry emerged last week. ESPN reported that Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi angrily called Trojans coach Lincoln Riley to express his displeasure with alleged tampering. Multiple reports state that Addison has received seven-figure NIL offers to transfer.

Addison had a legendary sophomore season at Pitt with 100 catches for 1,593 yards receiving and 17 touchdowns to lead the Panthers to their first ACC championship in the 2021 season. The 6-foot, 175-pounder had 100 yards receiving in eight games, including a 202-yard, four-touchdown masterpiece against Virginia.

The deadline for a player to submit their name for the transfer portal to receive automatic eligibility was Sunday, May 1. However, the name may not appear in the transfer portal for up to 48 hours as the official paperwork is filed.

While Addison starred at Pitt, the 2022 version of the Panthers will look much different than his breakout year. Quarterback Kenny Pickett was the first quarterback off the board in the 2022 NFL Draft, staying within the confines of Heinz Field to play for the Steelers. Offensive coordinator Mark Whipple left his post for Nebraska, while receivers coach Brennan Marion went to Texas. Longtime college and NFL assistant Frank Cignetti Jr. will lead the offense in 2022 as USC transfer Kedon Slovis is set to step in and take the reins at quarterback.

Addison is projected as the No. 11 pick to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Ryan Wilson's 2023 NFL Mock Draft for CBS Sports.