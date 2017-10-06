Report: Georgia starting LB Natrez Patrick charged with possession of marijuana

Georgia will head to Nashville to take on Vanderbilt Saturday afternoon, but the status of one of its starting linebackers is now in question.

Junior Natrez Patrick -- the starting "Mike" linebacker for Kirby Smart's 3-4 defense -- was arrested and charged with misdemeanor marijuana possession (less than an ounce) and a parking violation late Thursday night, according to the Macon Telegraph. He was released early Friday morning on $1,500 bond.

Due to his experience and versatility, Patrick is a key cog in one of the top linebacking corps in the country. He has 17 tackles on the year, one quarterback hurry so far in 2017.

He was suspended for one game -- per Georgia student-athlete handbook policy -- for a similar offense two years ago. According to the handbook, a second offense of the substance abuse policy (found here) calls for a suspension of 30 percent of the season, which would be four games (rounded up from 3.6). It also calls for no less than 40 hours of community service.

Needless to say, his availability for this weekend's game against Vanderbilt -- and subsequent games against Missouri, Florida and South Carolina -- is in doubt.

His backup on this week's depth chart is veteran Reggie Carter. The 6-foot-1 230-pound senior had 45 tackles and two tackles for loss for the Bulldogs a year ago.

Fifth-ranked Georgia and Vanderbilt will kick off in Nashville at noon ET.