San Diego State is expected to hire Colorado offensive coordinator Sean Lewis as its next head coach coach, 247Sports reports. The former Kent State coach helped the Buffaloes make a splash on the national scene early in 2023, but was later stripped of his play-calling duties by Deion Sanders in his lone season with the program.

In five seasons at Kent State, he complied a 24-31 record. Last offseason, Deion Sanders convinced Lewis to to leave his head-coaching position to come to Colorado, where he also held the title the title of quarterbacks coach, working with star signal-caller -- and Deion's son -- Shedeur Sanders.

Lewis served as co-offensive coordinator at Syracuse (2016-17) and Bowling Green (2015). He has also spent time at Eastern Illinois and Akron.

The SDSU job opened after Brady Hoke retired. The Atztecs finished Hoke's final year with a 4-8 record and a 2-6 mark in Mountain West play. It was Hoke's second stint with the program. He was the team's coach from 2009-10 before stepping away to accept the Michigan job.

San Diego State should provide an opportunity for success for Lewis. The Aztecs have won three Mountain West titles and appeared in eight bowl games since 20012.