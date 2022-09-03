Week 1 of the 2022 college football season is underway, and we have a full schedule of FBS action over the course of the next five days starting Thursday to look forward to. Among the matchups in store for Saturday's bonanza are a loaded schedule of games on CBS Sports Network, each of which brings intriguing storylines to follow as narratives begin to take shape for the 2022 campaign.

Saturday brings a tripleheader beginning at noon with a game between Delaware and Navy as the Midshipmen look to get back on track after consecutive losing seasons.

Saturday's final two games involve four Texas teams coming off bowl appearances, each of which have high hopes for the season ahead. At 3:30 p.m., AAC favorite Houston travels to face Conference USA favorite UTSA in a showdown between two teams that enjoyed breakout seasons last year. Finally, North Texas and SMU will cap Saturday's action as they square off for the ninth consecutive season. As the action heats up around the country, there are sure to be some memorable early-season moments from these four regional matchups.

SMU vs. North Texas

Date: Saturday, Sept. 3 | Time: 7:30 p.m.

Location: Apogee Stadium -- Denton, Texas

Storylines: This will be the ninth consecutive year that SMU and North Texas have played, and the Mean Green will be looking to use their home field advantage to notch another victory. Both of North Texas' wins since the renewal of the series in 2014 have come at home, with the last victory coming in 2018. The Mustangs have won three straight but are breaking in a new head coach in Rhett Lashlee, who spent the last two seasons as Miami's offensive coordinator after holding the same role at SMU in 2018 and 2019. Both squads are picked to finish in the top half of their respective conferences.

