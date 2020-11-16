South Carolina has fired coach Will Muschamp less than 24 hours after his team fell 59-42 to Ole Miss, the program announced Sunday. The Gamecocks are 2-5 in Muschamp's fifth season.

"After a thorough assessment of our football program, we have decided to make a change with the head football coach," said South Carolina athletic director Ray Tanner in a statement. "I appreciate all that Will Muschamp has done for our program and wish him and his family the best moving forward. I believe our program will be well served by Coach [Mike] Bobo as the interim head coach as we search for a new leader for Gamecock Football."

Muschamp was hired by South Carolina in 2016, one year after he was fired by Florida. He finished 28-21 in four seasons with the Gators and compiled a 28-30 record with the Gamecocks. Muschamp did lead South Carolina to a 9-4 mark and Outback Bowl win in 2017, but the program has lost 14 of its last 20 games dating back to the 2018 Belk Bowl.

Once one of the top defensive coordinators in the nation, Muschamp led defenses at LSU, Auburn and Texas throughout his career. Florida hired him with great acclaim out of Texas when Muschamp was the coach in waiting behind Mack Brown.

Unfortunately, the Gainesville, Florida, native did not work out with the Gators, and South Carolina decided to give him a second chance in the SEC East after fellow former Florida coach Steve Spurrier retired.

Muschamp will likely look for another head coaching opportunity but could land softly and richly as a defensive coordinator at a top Power Five program if he so chooses. His buyout with South Carolina is believed to be approximately $13-15 million.

The Gamecocks will begin their coaching search immediately.

"We have great facilities, a passionate fan base, a University that is committed to excellence in football and a support system that is second to none in developing student-athletes. We will be looking for someone with the energy, commitment and organizational skills that can move our program to a championship level," said Tanner.