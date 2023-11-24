No. 24 Clemson and South Carolina will put their respective three-game winning streaks on the line when they square off on Saturday night. The Tigers (7-4) are not in the hunt for the ACC title, but they have won three straight games to put themselves in line for a decent bowl bid. Their latest win was a 31-20 win over then-No. 20 North Carolina last week, covering the 7.5-point spread in the process. South Carolina (5-6) has won three straight games as well, beating Kentucky in a 17-14 nailbiter last week.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium. Clemson is favored by 7.5 points in the latest South Carolina vs. Clemson odds, while the over/under is 49 points, per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Clemson vs. South Carolina picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

South Carolina vs. Clemson spread: Clemson -7.5

South Carolina vs. Clemson over/under: 49 points

South Carolina vs. Clemson money line: Clemson -310, South Carolina +247

Why South Carolina can cover

South Carolina is playing its best football of the season, rattling off three consecutive wins at home to get within one victory of bowl eligibility. The Gamecocks have won two of those games by double digits, and they also won a close contest against Kentucky as 2-point favorites last week. Quarterback Spencer Rattler has thrown for nearly 1,000 total yards and seven touchdowns during that stretch.

The Gamecocks are 5-1 at home this season, and they took down Clemson on the road last season. Star wide receiver Antwane Wells Jr. practiced last week and could play on Saturday, which would be his first game action since Week 3. South Carolina has been excellent in the final week of the regular season, covering the spread at an 11-4 clip in its last 15 games in Week 13.

Why Clemson can cover

While Clemson might not be playing in the ACC title game this season, the Tigers still have plenty of motivation heading into this contest. They lost to South Carolina in a stunning upset, snapping a seven-game winning streak in the series. Clemson has won three straight games this season, beating then-No. 15 Notre Dame and then-No. 20 North Carolina during that stretch.

Sophomore quarterback Cade Klubnik threw for 219 yards and a touchdown last week, while running back Will Shipley rushed for 126 yards and a score. Shipley has combined with running mate Phil Mafah for more than 1,500 rushing yards this season, with both backs averaging more than five yards per carry. Clemson has covered the spread in four of the last six meetings between these teams.

How to make South Carolina vs. Clemson picks

