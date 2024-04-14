Four-star quarterback prospect Husan Longstreet announced his commitment to Texas A&M on Sunday during a ceremony broadcast on the 247Sports YouTube channel. He chose the Aggies over fellow finalists Auburn, Louisville, Ole Miss and Oregon.

A product of Centennial High School in Corona, California, Longstreet ranks as the No. 28 player nationally and the No. 5 quarterback in the 2025 recruiting class. He visited Texas A&M for one of its junior day events in February, which gave him a chance to spend time around first-year Aggies coach Mike Elko and his staff.

Longstreet, who is the sixth prospect to join Texas A&M's 2025 haul, is a cornerstone piece for Elko as he navigates through his first full recruiting cycle with the Aggies. He's the highest-rated quarterback to commit to the Aggies since 2022 when they signed current projected starter and former five-star prospect Conner Weigman.

If his evaluation by 247Sports' Greg Biggins is any indication, Longstreet has an opportunity to climb the rankings even further:

"Longstreet has one of the strongest arms out West and one of the quicker releases to go with it. He generates a ton of velocity with little effort and is able to easily throw from different arm angles and is equally comfortable rolling out and throwing right or left. He has big hands and spins the football as consistently as anyone. He's an improving athlete and uses his legs as a junior a lot more than his first two years of high school ball and looked very comfortable in zone read situations. He's accurate to the show and intermediate levels of the field but can continue to improve his touch on the deeper throws down the field. He's a very likable kid, a natural leader and a great teammate."

It's even more impressive that Elko was able to leave Texas A&M's regional footprint to net a quarterback of the future. Texas A&M has signed just one out-of-state quarterback with at least a four-star ranking since 2018. Longstreet certainly has a résumé that could stack up against any of the Aggies' recent signees.

After leading Inglewood High School to a 13-1 record in 2022, Longstreet transferred to Centennial and immediately won the starting job. He finished the year with 3,013 yards and 24 passing touchdowns while adding 645 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground.