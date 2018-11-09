Utah RB Zack Moss reportedly suffers knee injury in practice that could end his 2018 season

Utah has been hit particularly hard by injuries in recent weeks, and things got even worse this week with starting running back Zack Moss reportedly suffering a severe knee injury in practice. The Salt Lake Tribune is reporting that Moss suffered a knee injury on Wednesday in practice, is ruled out of Saturday's game against Oregon and could miss the rest of the season. The school has not provided an official comment on Moss' status at this time.

Moss has already totaled 1,092 yards in nine games this year, and he was the co-pilot for an offense that exploded in October alongside quarterback Tyler Huntley, his high school teammate. Huntley broke his collarbone in Saturday's loss against Arizona State, and he's already been ruled out for the rest of the regular season.

Utah, Arizona and USC are all tied for first place in the Pac-12 South with 4-3 conference records, holding tiebreakers against both teams with just two conference games left to play. The Utes beat USC at home on Oct. 26, and were hoping to replicate that result with the Ducks coming to town. Knocking off Oregon was going to be a tough without Huntley, but with Moss reportedly ruled out as well, the Utes' Pac-12 title hopes have taken a devastating turn in the course of a week.