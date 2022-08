Finally, the 2022 college football season is here, and Saturday's Week 0 schedule brings a nice appetizer for what's ahead the next few months. Four of the 11 games Saturday involving Football Bowl Subdivision teams in Week 0 are airing on CBS Sports Network in an all-day viewing experience that will stretch into Sunday morning for viewers in some time zones.

The action begins at noon ET when the FBS season gets underway in Bowling Green, Kentucky, as Western Kentucky hosts Austin Peay. Then, UNLV kicks off Year Three of the Marcus Arroyo era by hosting Idaho State at 3:30 p.m. before the evening slate brings a pair of FBS vs. FBS showdowns.

Conference USA squads Charlotte and Florida Atlantic are wasting no time getting league play fired up as the two will square off in Boca Raton at 7 p.m in a battle of teams looking to bounce back from 5-7 seasons. Finally, the nightcap pits an SEC team against a program in transition as Vanderbilt plays at Hawaii in a 10:30 p.m. kickoff. The Commodores hope they've shaken off the jet lag of a long flight as they take on a Rainbow Warriors team playing its first game under new coach and program great, Timmy Chang

Here is the full rundown of all the Week 0 action on CBS Sports Network. All times Eastern.

Vanderbilt at Hawaii

Date: Saturday, Aug. 27 | Time: 10:30 p.m.

Location: Clarence T.C. Ching Complex -- Honolulu, Hawaii

TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]

Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App

Storylines: Legendary former Hawaii quarterback Timmy Chang begins his head coaching career with a showcase game against Vanderbilt after spending the past 10 seasons as an assistant at various levels of college football. He appears to face a steep rebuild after an unceremonious ending to Todd Graham's tenure, which featured a mass exodus of players via the transfer portal. Vanderbilt is seeking traction under second-year coach Clark Lea after a 2-10 season in 2021.

