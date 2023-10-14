Colorado superstar Travis Hunter is back. After missing the last three weeks of action due to a lacerated liver suffered in the Week 3 win over Colorado State, Hunter scored his first touchdown of the season on a 24-yard touchdown pass from Shedeur Sanders. The score gave the Buffaloes a 14-0 lead over the Cardinal in the first half.

Hunter is one of the rare two-way talents in the sport. The former No. 1 overall prospect in the 2022 recruiting cycle spent his freshman season at Jackson State before joining coach Deion Sanders at Colorado.

Prior to the injury, Hunter was considered one of the early favorites for the Heisman Trophy. He played as a cornerback and wide receiver during Colorado's first two games of the season against TCU and Nebraska before exiting the Colorado State game with the injury. Hunter also had a key interception in the Week 1 upset win over TCU that gave Sanders his first FBS win as a coach.

Colorado entered the game Friday with a 4-2 record in the first season under Sanders. The Buffaloes haven't reached a bowl game since the 2016 season and have recorded just one winning season in the last 17 years.