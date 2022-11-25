Who's Playing

Minnesota @ Wisconsin

Current Records: Minnesota 7-4; Wisconsin 6-5

What to Know

The Minnesota Golden Gophers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Golden Gophers and the Wisconsin Badgers will face off in a Big Ten battle at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium. If the nothing to nothing final from the last time they met is any indication, this contest will be decided by the defense.

It was close but no cigar for Minnesota as they fell 13-10 to the Iowa Hawkeyes last week. QB Athan Kaliakmanis wasn't much of a difference maker for Minnesota; Kaliakmanis threw one interception with only 87 yards passing.

Speaking of close games: it was a tight game that could have gone either way, but Wisconsin made off with a 15-14 win over the Nebraska Cornhuskers last week. No one had a standout game offensively for Wisconsin, but QB Graham Mertz led the way with two touchdowns. Wisconsin's victory came on a one-yard rush from Mertz with only 0:45 remaining in the fourth quarter.

The Golden Gophers are expected to lose this next one by 3. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money on Minnesota's opponents whenever they hit the road.

Minnesota is now 7-4 while the Badgers sit at 6-5. A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Minnesota ranks third in the nation when it comes to touchdowns allowed, with only 15 on the season. As for Wisconsin, they come into the matchup boasting the 11th fewest rushing yards allowed per game in the nation at 103.6.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Camp Randall Stadium -- Madison, Wisconsin

Camp Randall Stadium -- Madison, Wisconsin TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Badgers are a 3-point favorite against the Golden Gophers, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Wisconsin have won five out of their last seven games against Minnesota.