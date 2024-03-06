Zappos

Timberland boots were made for working, but that's not all they do. The premium materials and durable construction that made the brand a staple on job sites also make for comfortable, long-lasting shoes you can wear on the trail or around town. It doesn't hurt that they also look good, both the iconic original boot and the brand's newer trendy styles.

Whether you need to upgrade your hiking boots or you're looking for a dependable and stylish pair of boots you can wear every day, there's a Timberland boot that fits the bill this spring -- and it might even be on sale. We found tons of great clearance deals on Timberland boots at REI, Zappos and Foot Locker. Just be sure to snag your favorite deals before your size sells out.

The best deals on men's Timberland boots and shoes

These Timberland deals save you $20 or more on time-honored classics and the latest styles in men's boots and shoes.

Timberland Premium 6-inch waterproof boot ($198)

Zappos

A best-seller for over 40 years, this is the boot you're thinking of when you think of Timberland. The waterproof leather is seam-sealed to keep your feet dry in muddy spring weather.

Inside, you'll step into 400 grams of Primaloft insulation -- the same kind used in our favorite puff jacket -- for a cushy, warm feel that you won't ever want to take off. And you won't have to: The geometric midsole is crafted to prevent foot fatigue, even when standing in these boots all day.

The iconic Timberland boot is available at Zappos for $198 (reduced from $210).

Timberland White Ledge Mid waterproof hiking boot ($100)

Zappos

Spring is coming which means it's time to return to your favorite weekend trails. We recommend grabbing these Timberland White Ledge hiking boots before you do. Featuring waterproof leather, a grippy rubber outsole and padding from ankle to toe, these Timberland hiking boots are some of the comfiest and most reliable you could wear.

Hikers will especially appreciate the perforated, dual-density EVA foam insole that's everything you want in a footbed: shock-absorbing, responsive and breathable.

Get the supportive, breathable hiking boots while they're on sale at Zappos for $100 (reduced from $120).

Shop more Timberland deals on men's boots and shoes:

The best deals on women's Timberland boots and shoes

Snag major savings on rugged yet stylish women's boots and shoes thanks to these Timberland clearance deals we found.

Timberland Authentics Teddy Fleece Fold-Down boots ($100 and up)

Zappos

Gear up for your next outdoor adventure with these Timberland Authentics Teddy Fleece Fold-Down boots. Featuring the classic Timberland silhouette, these stylish boots can be worn two ways. First, with the shaft above your ankle or folded down to reveal a fleece-lined collar.

The waterproof leather upper and soft suede shaft are durable and weatherproof while the fleece-lined interior and cushy EVA midsole keep your feet comfortable and warm all day long.

Get these versatile Timberland boots while they're on sale for as low as $100.

Timberland Chocorua Trail boot with Gore-Tex ($125)

Zappos

Keep your feet protected on the trail with these Timberland hiking boots. The Chocorua Trail style features a waterproof Gore-Tex membrane, a grippy and supportive rubber outsole and tons of support and shock absorption for a comfortable hike.

The thoughtfully crafted hiking boot adds flex grooves to the sole so your foot can move naturally through your stride while multidirectional lugs on the outsole keep you stable as you navigate muddy trails or scramble up rocks.

Get the supportive yet flexible hiking boots for just $125 (reduced from $150).

Shop more Timberland deals on women's boots and shoes: