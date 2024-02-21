Peloton

If you're looking for a fresh start or a new challenge, a Peloton bike can help you with both. Combining the cardio benefits of a stationary bike with the premium experience of live classes and virtual trainers, the Peloton Bike is one of the best ways to achieve your fitness goals for 2024.

Peloton Bikes don't come cheap, but fortunately there's a deal available right now that takes some of the sting out of the price tag. Right now, you can get the Peloton Bike Starter Package for $1,250, a savings of $400. The package includes the Bike, plus cycling shoes, a bike mat, light weights and a Peloton water bottle. (This is an especially good deal -- you can find just the Bike at Amazon for the same price. It's like you're getting the starter package for free.)

The upgraded Peloton Bike+ is on sale too: You can get the Peloton Bike+ Starter Package for just $2,095, a savings of $600.

The original Peloton Bike set the standard for premium stationary bikes. It features extensive resistance options and adjustable handlebars and seats and free weight storage behind the seat for easy access during Alex Toussaint's Arms and Intervals classes (always a banger).

The interactive touchscreen has built-in speakers as well as Bluetooth and a 3.5mm headphone jack so you have tons of ways to listen with or without your favorite sweatproof headphones.

You can even use that Bluetooth connectivity to pair your heart rate monitor or smartwatch to the bike. See your data right on the screen and follow heart rate-based training sessions in the Peloton app. Peloton memberships start at $13 per month.

The exercise bike also offers two easy-access water bottle holders so you stay hydrated even if you're powering through Matt Wilpers' Extreme Power Zone classes.

The Peloton Bike Starter Package is priced at just $1,250, a savings of $400.

Top features of the Peloton Bike:

The 22-inch touchscreen tilts to accommodate different heights so you can follow along with your virtual workout and see all your metrics on one display.

A manual knob lets you adjust the resistance mid-ride as needed.

The touchscreen comes with two rear-facing stereo speakers, a 3.5 mm headphone jack and Bluetooth connectivity so you can listen to your videos however you want to.

With a subscription to the Peloton app, get access to live virtual classes as well as countless on-demand workouts.

You can save even more on a refurbished Peloton Bike. Refurbished Bikes are thoroughly inspected, repaired and tested, though there may be some slight cosmetic damage. They come with a 12-month limited parts and labor warranty. The frame is covered for 5 years.

Save $600 on the Peloton Bike+ Starter Package

Peloton

Like Peloton's original Bike, the Peloton Bike+ offers manual resistance. But it adds auto-resistance, which automatically changes to meet your instructor's cues. The 2.2-channel speakers are front-facing here with 26 watts of total power, coupled with two rear-facing woofers.

The biggest perk to this leveled-up bike is the touchscreen, which is larger and swivels 360 degrees. That swivel feature means you can turn the screen to follow off-bike workouts like yoga, pilates, weight lifting, HIIT routines and any of the other many classes offered on the Peloton app.

The Peloton Bike+ Starter Package includes cycling shoes, a bike mat, light weights and a Peloton water bottle. It's priced at just $2,100, a savings of $600.

Want to save even more on this top-rated Peloton exercise bike? Peloton is offering a $400 discount on the already price-reduced refurbished Peloton Bike+. Get it for just $1,595 at Peloton now.

