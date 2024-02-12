After a neck-and-neck game against the San Francisco 49ers, Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a Super Bowl victory in overtime Sunday. Fans are racing to snag the Chiefs QB's jersey after this historic victory -- and after he was named Super Bowl MVP.
Show off your Super Bowl championship pride with an iconic 2024 Super Bowl edition of Patrick Mahomes' jersey. There's no better piece of 2024 Super Bowl championship merch to own.Shop Patrick Mahomes jerseys
Get the official Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LVIII jersey at Fanatics
Patrick Mahomes's Super Bowl championship jersey is one of the hottest Chiefs items on fanatics. Made by Nike and featuring breathable mesh side panels, a side-split hem and loose fit, this jersey is built for performance. That means you'll be able to flaunt your Chiefs Super Bowl victory in comfort.
Hurry up and order yours before your size sells out. The Chiefs QB's jersey is available at Fanatics for $150. Use code SHIP24 to get free shipping.
Fanatics says this item ships no later than March 15, 2024.$150 at Fanatics
Shop more Chiefs Super Bowl championship gear:
- Get the championship hat worn by the Chiefs on the field: Kansas City Chiefs New Era Super Bowl LVIII Champions Locker Room Low Profile 9FIFTY Adjustable Hat, $36
- A Super Bowl championship T-shirt for Chiefs Kingdom: Kansas City Chiefs Nike Super Bowl LVIII Champions Locker Room Trophy Collection T-Shirt, $40
- Dry your tears of joy with the official Super Bowl championship towel: Kansas City Chiefs WinCraft Super Bowl LVIII Champions Locker Room 22'' x 42'' Double-Sided Towel, $27
- Cozy up in the MVP of half time's hoodie: Usher Super Bowl LVIII Collection Mitchell & Ness Unisex hoodie, $140