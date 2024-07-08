Walmart

Amazon Prime Day is just a week away and we're counting down the days until we can snag serious savings at the 48-hour summer sales event. But we don't have to wait for Prime Day to find major deals. Walmart has launched its own competing summer sale promising Prime Day-level savings without the wait.

Starting today at 5:00 p.m. ET (2:00 p.m. PT), shoppers can get up to 50% off TVs, fitness equipment, smartwatches and more at Walmart. The online-only sales event ends at 11:59 p.m. ET (8:59 p.m. PT) on July 11. During those four days, Walmart has dropped prices on thousands of popular items, including the retailer's Walmart+ membership. Tap the button below to shop the sale or keep reading to find our favorite offers from the Walmart Deals 2024 sale.

Join Walmart+ for half off this week

The Walmart+ membership comes with tons of perks, like early access to major Walmart sale events, free one- and two-day shipping, free delivery from your local store and being able to make returns from home. Members also get discounts on fuel and a complimentary Paramount+ streaming subscription. That's a sweet deal for football fans, who can enjoy all of next season's NFL games on CBS live on Paramount+.

During the Walmart Deals sale, you can get this perk-loaded membership for half the price. Normally $98 per year, the Walmart+ membership is on sale for just $49 this week.

Note: CBS Sports and Paramount+ are both subsidiaries of Paramount.

A 65-inch 4k TV under $400: TCL Q Class 4K smart TV

The TCL Q Class smart TV boasts ultra-clear 4K resolution, a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz and motion-enhancing technology that will make the action in the game smoother than ever. With three HDMI inputs, Bluetooth capabilities and the Google TV smart OS, you'll easily be able to watch or play whatever you want from wherever you want.

During the Walmart Deals sale this week, you can get the 65-inch version of the smart 4K TV for just $398 (reduced from $498).

Get Apple AirPods (second generation) for $69

Featuring up to 24 hours of battery life with the included wired charging case and crystal clear audio, the second-generation Apple AirPods have some of the best features Apple earbuds offer at a more affordable price than the Apple AirPods Pro 2. That affordable price just got even better this week during the Walmart Deals sale.

Regularly priced at $129, you have a chance to snag a pair of second-generation Apple AirPods right now for just $69 at Walmart. That's more than 45% off the regular price of one of Apple's top-selling headphones, and one of the best prices for these earbuds we've ever seen.

Save $100 on the Apple Watch 9





Featuring new and improved Siri Health functionality, a new double tap gesture and other cool upgrades, the Apple Watch 9 normally retails at Apple for $399 and up. But right now, shoppers can get the 41mm size at Walmart for as low as $299. (The larger 45mm size is available for $359 and up.)

The latest generation Apple Watch is a great choice for people who need to interact with their watch during workouts to check stats or start and stop timers. The hands-free functionality will seriously improve your workout experience so you can accurately log your activity without having to fuss with your watch.

Get a Samsung Galaxy Watch under $100: Samsung Galaxy Watch 4

If you're ready for a smartwatch upgrade that doesn't break the bank, check out the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4. The earlier generation of the premium smartwatch boasts plenty of cool features like sleep tracking, ECG monitoring and run coaching features. Track your health and fitness while staying connected with the ability to answer calls and texts from your wrist.

Right now at Walmart, you can get the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 for just $99 (reduced from $149).

Stock up on batteries for half price: Rayovac High Energy AA and AAA batteries

From TV remotes to massage guns, there's always something in your home that needs batteries. Keeping a stock of them on hand ensures that you're never stuck without functional equipment when you need it.

So use the Walmart Deal sale to restock your supply with this half-off deal on AA and AAA batteries. The 72-pack includes 36 AA batteries and 36 AAA batteries that hold power up to 10 years so you can store them for years without worrying about your supply expiring.

Get the 72-battery combo pack at Walmart for just $20 (reduced from $40).

Save $50 on a rechargeable electric toothbrush: Philips Sonicare Diamondclean 9000

If you haven't made the switch to an electric toothbrush yet, consider this major deal your sign that it's time. The Philips Sonicare Diamondclean 9000 offers four brushing modes and three different intensity settings so you can get a dentist-grade clean every day. The powerful electric toothbrush even has a pressure sensor that will alert you when you're brushing too hard.

The plaque-busting electric toothbrush is on sale at Walmart for just $150 (reduced from $200).



