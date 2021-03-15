bobby-witt.jpg

With a prospects-only draft for 5x5 categories leagues already completed, it made sense to do the same with Head-to-Head points scoring in mind.

It's that format that makes for a more even-handed assessment of prospects, with less incentive to reach for 17-year-olds with a theoretical power/speed outcome. Points leagues reward things like approach and bat skill, and that's much easier to project for prospects further up the minor-league ladder.

But of course, the bigger distinction between this draft and the categories one was the valuation of pitchers. While they made up only nine of the first 48 picks in that one, they comprised 15 of the first 48 in this one. In all, 50 pitchers went off the board compared to 35 in the last one.

No surprise. Points leagues generally require more pitchers and are more forgiving of their faults. A pitching prospect is always a risky investment, regardless of the format, but it's a more necessary investment in this format.

Here's who all took part in this draft:

1) The Welsh, Prospect One Podcast (@IsItTheWelsh)   
2) Nick Mimikos, Stack Attack podcast (@NMimi
3) Rhys White, Six Man Rotation (@RhysBWhite)
4) Nick Ritrivi, RotoBaller (@nickytapas71)  
5) Chris Towers, CBS Sports (@CTowersCBS
6) Phil Ponebshek, Patton & Company 
7) Scott White, CBS Sports (@CBSScottWhite)
8) Frank Stampfl, CBS Sports (@Roto_Frank)    
9) The Itch, Razzball (@theprospectitch)
10) Chris Clegg, Fantrax (@RotoClegg)  
11) Ralph Lifshitz, Prospects Live (@ProspectJesus)  
12) Mark Barry, Baseball Prospectus (@hoodieandtie)   

ROUND 1

 
 

PICK

TEAM

PLAYER

1

The Welsh

Jarred Kelenic OF | SEA

2

Nick Mimikos

Wander Franco SS | TB

3

Rhys White

Julio Rodriguez OF | SEA

4

Nick Ritrivi

Spencer Torkelson 3B | DET

5

Chris Towers

MacKenzie Gore SP | SD

6

Phil Ponebshek

Adley Rutschman C | BAL

7

Scott White

Andrew Vaughn 1B | CHW

8

Frank Stampfl

Marco Luciano SS | SF

9

The Itch

C.J. Abrams SS | SD

10

Chris Clegg

Bobby Witt SS | KC

11

Ralph Lifshitz

Dylan Carlson OF | STL

12

Mark Barry

Kristian Robinson OF | ARI

ROUND 2

 
 

PICK

TEAM

PLAYER

13

Mark Barry

Ke'Bryan Hayes 3B | PIT

14

Ralph Lifshitz

Sixto Sanchez SP | MIA

15

Chris Clegg

Corbin Carroll OF | ARI

16

The Itch

Randy Arozarena OF | TB

17

Frank Stampfl

Ian Anderson SP | ATL

18

Scott White

Austin Martin SS | TOR

19

Phil Ponebshek

Michael Kopech SP | CHW

20

Chris Towers

Jasson Dominguez OF | NYY

21

Nick Ritrivi

Nate Pearson SP | TOR

22

Rhys White

Triston Casas 1B | BOS

23

Nick Mimikos

Royce Lewis SS | MIN

24

The Welsh

Alex Kirilloff OF | MIN

ROUND 3

 
 

PICK

TEAM

PLAYER

25

The Welsh

Noelvi Marte SS | SEA

26

Nick Mimikos

Zac Veen OF | COL

27

Rhys White

Brennen Davis OF | CHC

28

Nick Ritrivi

Riley Greene OF | DET

29

Chris Towers

Cristian Pache OF | ATL

30

Phil Ponebshek

Forrest Whitley SP | HOU

31

Scott White

Nick Madrigal 2B | CHW

32

Frank Stampfl

Matt Manning SP | DET

33

The Itch

Triston McKenzie SP | CLE

34

Chris Clegg

Trevor Larnach OF | MIN

35

Ralph Lifshitz

Ha-seong Kim SS | SD

36

Mark Barry

Alek Thomas OF | ARI

ROUND 4

 
 

PICK

TEAM

PLAYER

37

Mark Barry

Jordan Groshans SS | TOR

38

Ralph Lifshitz

J.J. Bleday OF | MIA

39

Chris Clegg

Max Meyer SP | MIA

40

The Itch

Luis Matos OF | SF

41

Frank Stampfl

Logan Gilbert SP | SEA

42

Scott White

Nick Gonzales SS | PIT

43

Phil Ponebshek

Spencer Howard SP | PHI

44

Chris Towers

Vidal Brujan 2B | TB

45

Nick Ritrivi

Casey Mize SP | DET

46

Rhys White

George Kirby SP | SEA

47

Nick Mimikos

Asa Lacy RP | KC

48

The Welsh

Luis Patino RP | TB

ROUND 5

 
 

PICK

TEAM

PLAYER

49

The Welsh

Emerson Hancock SP | SEA

50

Nick Mimikos

Grayson Rodriguez SP | BAL

51

Rhys White

Simeon Woods Richardson SP | TOR

52

Nick Ritrivi

Erick Pena OF | KC

53

Chris Towers

Hedbert Perez OF | MIL

54

Phil Ponebshek

Nolan Gorman 3B | STL

55

Scott White

Tarik Skubal SP | DET

56

Frank Stampfl

Joey Bart C | SF

57

The Itch

Orelvis Martinez SS | TOR

58

Chris Clegg

Nolan Jones 3B | CLE

59

Ralph Lifshitz

Drew Waters OF | ATL

60

Mark Barry

George Valera OF | CLE

ROUND 6

 
 

PICK

TEAM

PLAYER

61

Mark Barry

Tyler Freeman SS | CLE

62

Ralph Lifshitz

Heston Kjerstad OF | BAL

63

Chris Clegg

Edward Cabrera SP | MIA

64

The Itch

Garrett Crochet RP | CHW

65

Frank Stampfl

Brandon Marsh OF | LAA

66

Scott White

Jeter Downs SS | BOS

67

Phil Ponebshek

Heliot Ramos OF | SF

68

Chris Towers

Hunter Bishop OF | SF

69

Nick Ritrivi

Jazz Chisholm 2B | MIA

70

Rhys White

Aaron Bracho 2B | CLE

71

Nick Mimikos

Daniel Lynch SP | KC

72

The Welsh

Ryan Mountcastle OF | BAL

ROUND 7

 
 

PICK

TEAM

PLAYER

73

The Welsh

Brendan McKay SP | TB

74

Nick Mimikos

Josh Jung 3B | TEX

75

Rhys White

Austin Hendrick OF | CIN

76

Nick Ritrivi

Taylor Trammell OF | SEA

77

Chris Towers

DL Hall SP | BAL

78

Phil Ponebshek

Leody Taveras OF | TEX

79

Scott White

A.J. Puk RP | OAK

80

Frank Stampfl

Nick Lodolo SP | CIN

81

The Itch

Gilberto Jimenez OF | BOS

82

Chris Clegg

Josiah Gray SP | LAD

83

Ralph Lifshitz

Oneil Cruz SS | PIT

84

Mark Barry

Deivi Garcia SP | NYY

ROUND 8

 
 

PICK

TEAM

PLAYER

85

Mark Barry

Michael Busch 2B | LAD

86

Ralph Lifshitz

Ronny Mauricio SS | NYM

87

Chris Clegg

Geraldo Perdomo SS | ARI

88

The Itch

Heriberto Hernandez OF | TEX

89

Frank Stampfl

Jonathan India 3B | CIN

90

Scott White

Matthew Liberatore SP | STL

91

Phil Ponebshek

Bobby Dalbec 1B | BOS

92

Chris Towers

Brailyn Marquez RP | CHC

93

Nick Ritrivi

Hudson Head OF | PIT

94

Rhys White

Peyton Burdick OF | MIA

95

Nick Mimikos

Daniel Espino SP | CLE

96

The Welsh

Robert Puason SS | OAK

ROUND 9

 
 

PICK

TEAM

PLAYER

97

The Welsh

Hunter Greene SP | CIN

98

Nick Mimikos

Jordyn Adams OF | LAA

99

Rhys White

Jordan Balazovic SP | MIN

100

Nick Ritrivi

Xavier Edwards 2B | TB

101

Chris Towers

Trevor Rogers SP | MIA

102

Phil Ponebshek

Brice Turang SS | MIL

103

Scott White

Luis Campusano DH | SD

104

Frank Stampfl

Lewin Diaz 1B | MIA

105

The Itch

Francisco Alvarez C | NYM

106

Chris Clegg

Clarke Schmidt RP | NYY

107

Ralph Lifshitz

Ethan Hankins SP | CLE

108

Mark Barry

Mick Abel SP | PHI

ROUND 10

 
 

PICK

TEAM

PLAYER

109

Mark Barry

Robert Hassell OF | SD

110

Ralph Lifshitz

Cade Cavalli SP | WAS

111

Chris Clegg

Michael Toglia 1B | COL

112

The Itch

Wilman Diaz SS | LAD

113

Frank Stampfl

Shane McClanahan RP | TB

114

Scott White

Garrett Mitchell OF | MIL

115

Phil Ponebshek

Luis Medina SP | NYY

116

Chris Towers

Jose Garcia SS | CIN

117

Nick Ritrivi

Bayron Lora OF | TEX

118

Rhys White

Sherten Apostel 1B | TEX

119

Nick Mimikos

Sam Huff C | TEX

120

The Welsh

Cristian Hernandez SS | CHC