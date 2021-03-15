With a prospects-only draft for 5x5 categories leagues already completed, it made sense to do the same with Head-to-Head points scoring in mind.

It's that format that makes for a more even-handed assessment of prospects, with less incentive to reach for 17-year-olds with a theoretical power/speed outcome. Points leagues reward things like approach and bat skill, and that's much easier to project for prospects further up the minor-league ladder.

But of course, the bigger distinction between this draft and the categories one was the valuation of pitchers. While they made up only nine of the first 48 picks in that one, they comprised 15 of the first 48 in this one. In all, 50 pitchers went off the board compared to 35 in the last one.

No surprise. Points leagues generally require more pitchers and are more forgiving of their faults. A pitching prospect is always a risky investment, regardless of the format, but it's a more necessary investment in this format.

Here's who all took part in this draft:

1) The Welsh, Prospect One Podcast (@IsItTheWelsh)

2) Nick Mimikos, Stack Attack podcast (@NMimi)

3) Rhys White, Six Man Rotation (@RhysBWhite)

4) Nick Ritrivi, RotoBaller (@nickytapas71)

5) Chris Towers, CBS Sports (@CTowersCBS)

6) Phil Ponebshek, Patton & Company

7) Scott White, CBS Sports (@CBSScottWhite)

8) Frank Stampfl, CBS Sports (@Roto_Frank)

9) The Itch, Razzball (@theprospectitch)

10) Chris Clegg, Fantrax (@RotoClegg)

11) Ralph Lifshitz, Prospects Live (@ProspectJesus)

12) Mark Barry, Baseball Prospectus (@hoodieandtie)