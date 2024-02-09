Devin Williams RP MIL Milwaukee • #38 • Age: 29 Fantasy Breakdown ADP 102 Roto 41 Roto (RP) 1 H2H 62 H2H (RP) 1 2023 Stats INN 58.2 S 36 K's 87 ERA 1.53 WHIP 0.92 The Brewers traded Josh Hader a few years back and didn't skip a beat in the ninth inning because they replaced him with maybe the only other reliever in the game who can match peak Hader's utter dominance. Williams has struck out at least 37% of opposing batters in four straight seasons, and his changeup remains one of the league's most devastating pitches. There's some concern that the Brewers might look to trade Williams if their season goes sideways, but it'll probably be from one ninth-inning role to another, so that's no reason to be scared off.

Edwin Diaz RP NYM N.Y. Mets • #39 • Age: 29 Fantasy Breakdown ADP 75 Roto 42 Roto (RP) 2 H2H 61 H2H (RP) 2 2023 Stats (DNP) INN 0 S 0 K's 0 ERA 0 WHIP 0 We didn't see Diaz last season after he tore his ACL during the World Baseball Classic, so I suppose there's some degree of uncertainty about how he'll respond to that injury. But I really don't have any concerns there, and I'll take any discount you might have on offer. Diaz is still very much in his prime and he'll be more than a full year removed from injury by the time Opening Day rolls around. There is, I suppose, some risk here, but not enough to scare me off.

Josh Hader RP HOU Houston • #71 • Age: 29 Fantasy Breakdown ADP 87 Roto 46 Roto (RP) 3 H2H 66 H2H (RP) 3 2023 Stats INN 56.1 S 33 K's 85 ERA 1.28 WHIP 1.1 Hader landed with a team that should pretty easily clear 90 wins yet again, and that should once again make him one of the best closers in Fantasy. He's no longer quite as dominant as he was at his peak, when he was routinely putting up strikeout rates north of 45%, but he bounced back in a big way in 2023 from his weirdly rough 2022, and if the Astros can fine-tune his approach the way they have with so many other pitchers, Hader should remain one of the best relievers in baseball throughout his tenure there.

Emmanuel Clase RP CLE Cleveland • #48 • Age: 25 Fantasy Breakdown ADP 77 Roto 55 Roto (RP) 4 H2H 70 H2H (RP) 4 2023 Stats INN 72.2 S 44 K's 64 ERA 3.22 WHIP 1.16 Here's the first of the elite tier of closers I think you can say has real red flags in his profile entering the season. Clase took a step back pretty much across the board in 2023, posting his worst strikeout rate ever and his worst expected wOBA on contact since his rookie season. Now, Clase still mostly did a good job generating weak contact, because, as it turns out, hitting a 99 mph cutter squarely is still really hard. But his slider was significantly less effective than it had been in prior seasons, both in terms of generating whiffs and generating weak contact. The overall profile was still very strong – a 3.06 expected ERA is certainly nothing to scoff at, and he has led the majors in saves in consecutive seasons – but it just isn't quite as dominant as it was two years ago.

Camilo Doval RP SF San Francisco • #75 • Age: 26 Fantasy Breakdown ADP 149 Roto 65 Roto (RP) 5 H2H 77 H2H (RP) 5 2023 Stats INN 67.2 S 39 K's 87 ERA 2.93 WHIP 1.14 Doval was a popular bust pick this time a year ago, but he backed up his breakout in 2022 with another very strong season in 2023. He represents a clear step down from the top options at the position, both in terms of his skill set and the team he plays on, but Doval is still a very, very good pitcher, with a 2.90 and 2.91 xERA in consecutive seasons. Doval might benefit from following the Clase path and just spamming cutters and sliders, if you're looking for a path to another step forward, but as things stand, he looks like a safe bet for 30-plus saves, 90-ish strikeouts, and not-quite-elite ratios.

Jhoan Duran RP MIN Minnesota • #59 • Age: 26 Fantasy Breakdown ADP 138 Roto 67 Roto (RP) 6 H2H 83 H2H (RP) 6 2023 Stats INN 62.1 S 27 K's 84 ERA 2.45 WHIP 1.14 Armed with a splitter he can throw 100 mph, Duran is one of the most unfair pitchers any batter will have to face in MLB these days. The only thing keeping him from the ranks of the truly elite at the RP position is simply usage – his 27 saves reflected the Twins willingness to be flexible with his usage, prioritizing the highest leverage situations over just the save situation. That being said, after he had just seven saves in the first two months of the season, he was on a 35-save pace from June 1 on, as the Twins leaned into using him a bit more traditionally. If Duran is a candidate for 35 saves, I don't see a good reason he shouldn't be valued the same as Hader, Clase and the rest.

Raisel Iglesias RP ATL Atlanta • #26 • Age: 34 Fantasy Breakdown ADP 171 Roto 69 Roto (RP) 7 H2H 81 H2H (RP) 7 2023 Stats INN 55.2 S 33 K's 68 ERA 2.75 WHIP 1.19 2023 was a bit of a step back for Iglesias, and as he enters his age-34 season, I'm not sure we should expect him to turn things around, though there are paths to it. After throwing his slider 26% of the time in 2022, Iglesias dropped his usage down to 15.4%, so throwing that a bit more could help recover some of the strikeouts he's lost over the past couple of years. If he doesn't, he's still likely to be a very good closer for Fantasy on arguably the best team in the league, though one who is rightly viewed as a tier down from the truly elite guys at the position.

Cole Ragans RP KC Kansas City • #55 • Age: 26 Fantasy Breakdown ADP 66 Roto 76 Roto (RP) 8 H2H 92 H2H (RP) 11 2023 Stats INN 96 W 7 K's 113 ERA 3.47 WHIP 1.16 This is actually a pretty good year for SPaRPs, and we'll have more on the other names you need to know shortly, but Ragans is the clear best option. SPaRP stands for "Starting Pitcher as Relief Pitcher," and refers to players who will serve as starters for their team but can be slid into a relief pitcher slot in your lineup, which is especially useful in H2H points leagues, where 17 starting pitchers outscored the No. 1 reliever last season. Ragans saw a velocity bump in Spring Training last season, and while he wasn't particularly impressive out of the bullpen with the Rangers, he looked like a star after joining the Royals rotation following a July trade. In 12 starts, he had a 2.64 ERA that was backed up by a 2.49 FIP, with 89 strikeouts in 71.2 innings. There were some issues with control – he walked 16 in 24 innings over his final four starts – and he'll need to show that the jump to the high-90s with his fastball can carry over in Spring Training as he prepares for a full season of starting. But if last year was for real, Ragans legitimately might have top-12 upside as a starter, which would make him the clear best RP in Fantasy.

David Bednar RP PIT Pittsburgh • #51 • Age: 29 Fantasy Breakdown ADP 176 Roto 71 Roto (RP) 9 H2H 84 H2H (RP) 8 2023 Stats INN 67.1 S 39 K's 80 ERA 2 WHIP 1.1 When the Pirates were stuck in perpetual rebuild mode, you always had to add the "if he gets traded …" caveat to any discussion of Bednar's Fantasy value. However, with the Pirates seemingly having some forward momentum for the first time in years, there's a chance Bednar is pitching for a playoff contender in Pittsburgh this season. I don't think the addition of Aroldis Chapman is likely to create much competition in the ninth inning whatsoever, so as long as Bednar stays healthy and effective – and he's never missed time in the majors with an arm injury – he should remain a high-end Fantasy reliever.

Jordan Romano RP TOR Toronto • #68 • Age: 30 Fantasy Breakdown ADP 127 Roto 80 Roto (RP) 10 H2H 89 H2H (RP) 9 2023 Stats INN 59 S 36 K's 72 ERA 2.9 WHIP 1.22 Romano mostly has a clean bill of health – he missed time last year with back inflammation, and dealt with an elbow issue back in 2021 – and has established himself as one of the more reliable closers in the game with back to back 36-save seasons. If there's any drawback to Romano's profile, it probably has more to do with the Blue Jays projecting to be more of a good team than a great one, but that shouldn't prove to be too much of an obstacle to 35-ish saves.

Alexis Diaz RP CIN Cincinnati • #43 • Age: 27 Fantasy Breakdown ADP 131 Roto 90 Roto (RP) 11 H2H 98 H2H (RP) 10 2023 Stats INN 67.1 S 37 K's 86 ERA 3.07 WHIP 1.19 "What if Edwin Diaz was 20% worse?" The comparison is unfair, but it's also inevitable, given that they are brothers. Alexis doesn't have quite the velocity or command his elder brother does, and the 1.2-mph drop in average fastball velocity last season is a bit of a red flag. None of the Reds alternatives really inspires much confidence, so Diaz should have a decent amount of job security, but there's definitely more volatility in his profile than you'd like for your No. 1 closer.