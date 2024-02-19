Tiers are an alternate form of rankings that concerns itself less with parsing individual players and more with denoting the biggest drop-offs. Players whose value is essentially the same are bundled together to help you prioritize which position to draft next. If the goal in a draft is to maximize the return of each pick, then a simple way to do so is to target a position that's nearing a drop-off and wait on a position that isn't. By crossing off names as you go, your path to victory should become clear.

Position Strategies: C | 1B | 2B | 3B | SS | OF | SP | RP

C | 1B | 2B | 3B | SS | OF | SP | RP Position Previews: C | 1B | 2B | 3B | SS | OF | SP | RP

C | 1B | 2B | 3B | SS | OF | SP | RP Position Tiers: C | 1B | 2B | 3B | SS | OF | SP | RP

Below are the catcher tiers for 2024, which depict an unusual amount of depth in the middle of the rankings. Given that it's the only position without a first-round (or, really, early-round) player, the distinction between the first three tiers might be overstated, even. Particularly if you play in a one-catcher league, you have every incentive to wait.

The Elite: Adley Rutschman

The Near-Elite: J.T. Realmuto, William Contreras, Will Smith, Yainer Diaz

The Next-Best Things: Sean Murphy, Cal Raleigh, Willson Contreras, Salvador Perez, Mitch Garver, Francisco Alvarez, Bo Naylor, Logan O'Hoppe

The Fallback Options: Jonah Heim, Keibert Ruiz, Gabriel Moreno, Luis Campusano

The Last Resorts: Shea Langeliers, Tyler Stephenson, Austin Wells

The Leftovers: Tyler Soderstrom, Danny Jansen, Alejandro Kirk, Ryan Jeffers, Gary Sanchez, Elias Diaz, Travis d'Arnaud, Freddy Fermin, Jake Rogers, Patrick Bailey